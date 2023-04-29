Round 5: Ravens Select Cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly 

Kelly went to the Senior Bowl with something to prove, and he did so, being named the National Team's practice player of the week.

"My senior season, compared to my junior season, I had in total in man-to-man about 25 targets the entire season. Not a lot of opportunities to show myself or make plays. I knew at the Senior Bowl, I've got to turn it up," Kelly said. "People are like, 'He had a good junior year, his his senior year is just so-so. Is he still that same player?' I think I proved that."

When he joins the Ravens, Kelly will be part of the mix competing for playing time at cornerback opposite Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey. The Ravens have a young cornerback group that includes Brandon Stephens, Jalyn Armour-Davis and Pepe Williams.

Veteran Marcus Peters is a free agent and Baltimore entered the draft seeking more depth at the position. Kelly said he's up for any assignment, including playing in the slot or outside. He could be an immediate contributor on special teams.

Kelly said he hadn't talked to General Manager Eric DeCosta or Head Coach John Harbaugh in the pre-draft process and has never been to Baltimore, but he is very familiar with the Ravens' winning tradition and culture.

"The Baltimore Ravens is a historic football program," Kelly said. "I've watched Marlon Humphrey I don't know how many times. Dude's a baller. Marcus Peters when he was there, you guys have Kyle Hamilton now, Eric Weddle. Guys in the secondary I've watched my whole life, Ed Reed, too.

He is looking forward to going against wide receivers like Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers in practice, and learning from Humphrey.