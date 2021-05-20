L.J. Fort Becomes Latest Raven to Change His Jersey Number

May 20, 2021 at 06:45 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

052021-Fort
@i_Serve24/Twitter
LB L.J. Fort

The run for single digits is on, as veteran inside linebacker L.J. Fort became the third Raven this week to switch his jersey number.

Fort is going from No. 58 to No. 3, the same number worn by quarterback Robert Griffin III last year.

Fort joins fellow inside linebacker Patrick Queen and wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown as the Ravens who have taken advantage of the league's new expanded allowances on jersey numbers. Queen switched to No. 6 and Brown went to No. 5.

The No. 1 jersey is the only single digit that remains unclaimed. Undrafted quarterback Kenji Bahar wore No. 3 during rookie minicamp but would have to find a new number if he were to make the squad.

The change for inside linebackers is an interesting one because seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady specifically voiced strong concerns over the rule, calling it "DUMB" and saying it will give defenders an advantage.

"Good luck trying to block the right people now!" Brady wrote on his Instagram story. "Going to make for a lot of bad football."

Earlier this week, Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale was asked about Queen's jersey switch and indicated that it could be a benefit.

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson Is the Face of the Oakley Face Shield

Oakley unveiled a brand film that puts the spotlight on Lamar Jackson's 'unrivaled performance, vision and commitment to be himself.'
news

Late for Work 5/20: Roster Depth Creates Great Competition for These Veterans

Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike is poised for a breakout second season. Pundit says signing Justin Houston would push the Ravens 'over the top.' Mark Andrews doesn't make the top 5 in Pro Football Focus' tight end rankings. Derek Wolfe talks about the advice he received from Peyton Manning.
news

Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Changes His Jersey to No. 5

The Ravens wide receiver will wear the number formerly worn by Joe Flacco.
news

Ravens' 2021 Preseason Schedule Has Been Finalized

Baltimore will begin its preseason at home on Aug. 14 against the New Orleans Saints, followed by two road games.
news

Mailbag: Which Sophomore Will Make the Biggest Jump?

What's the holdup on Justin Houston? What's a successful rookie sack total for Odafe Oweh? How do the new wide receiver coaches look? 
news

Late for Work 5/19: Best of Wink Martindale's Comments to Season Ticket Holders

Rashod Bateman is a value pick for Offensive Rookie of the Year. No love for J.K. Dobbins in running back rankings?
news

Ravens Name BetMGM As First Official Gaming Partner

The multi-year agreement will feature BetMGM in-stadium signage, fan promotions and sponsored presence on Ravens digital channels.
news

Patrick Queen Changes His Jersey to No. 6

Second-year linebacker Patrick Queen is going from 48 to 6, but it's not his college number.
news

Odafe Oweh Feels He's Learning and Improving Fast

Rookie edge rusher Odafe Oweh believes his studious approach will help unlock his NFL potential quickly.
news

Ravens Sign Undrafted Kicker Jake Verity

Baltimore has been a kicking factory and East Carolina's Jake Verity could be next.
news

Eisenberg: A Reminder That Good Times Are Ahead

A tennis match, of all things, was a vivid reminder of what makes sports so much fun – the fans.
Advertising