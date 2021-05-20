L.J. Fort Becomes Latest Raven to Change His Jersey Number

Fort joins fellow inside linebacker Patrick Queen and wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown as the Ravens who have taken advantage of the league's new expanded allowances on jersey numbers. Queen switched to No. 6 and Brown went to No. 5.

The No. 1 jersey is the only single digit that remains unclaimed. Undrafted quarterback Kenji Bahar wore No. 3 during rookie minicamp but would have to find a new number if he were to make the squad.

The change for inside linebackers is an interesting one because seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady specifically voiced strong concerns over the rule, calling it "DUMB" and saying it will give defenders an advantage.

"Good luck trying to block the right people now!" Brady wrote on his Instagram story. "Going to make for a lot of bad football."