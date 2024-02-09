 Skip to main content
Lone Voter Who Didn't Make Lamar Jackson Unanimous MVP Explains His Choice

Feb 08, 2024 at 11:44 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Matt York/AP Photo
Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson, AP Most valuable player, poses after winning the award at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday.

Lamar Jackson won his second NFL MVP but came just one first-place vote short of becoming the NFL's first two-time unanimous MVP.

That one vote was cast by FTNFantasy's Aaron Schatz. Schatz had the Ravens quarterback at third behind Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Allen finished fifth overall in the voting, while Prescott came in a distant second.

Schatz published his vote with an explanation, which he also used for why he left Jackson off his All-Pro team vote.

"There's no question, Lamar Jackson's season was impressive. I trust the film study people who believe he has never been better as a passer, even if his numbers were better in 2019. He's processing better. He's throwing the ball better. He's hitting those tough throws outside the numbers better. Lamar Jackson passes the eye test," Schatz wrote.

"But Josh Allen and Dak Prescott pass the eye test as well. These are all talented quarterbacks. I'm a stat guy. I'm going to look at stats. There's no question that by nearly every advanced metric you could look at, Josh Allen and Dak Prescott had better seasons than Lamar Jackson."

Schatz cited FTNFantasy's own metric, DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement), where Jackson ranked seventh among quarterbacks. Schatz pointed to DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) as a per-play calculation and had Jackson scoring sixth among quarterbacks – well above Prescott (No. 11), but well below Allen (second) and the 49ers' Brock Purdy (first).

When it comes to Jackson's value to the Ravens not only as a passer, but as a runner, Schatz also gave big points to Allen for that. He factored in Pro Football Focus grades. Schatz wrote that he believes Baltimore's top three wide receivers were better than Buffalo's top three wideouts (even though he concedes the loss of tight end Mark Andrews was big).

"I looked at all this data. I tried to make the case for Lamar Jackson. I tried very hard to convince myself that I felt he was the guy. And I just could not do it," Schatz wrote. "He had a great season. He's a very good quarterback. I simply do not believe he was the best quarterback in the NFL this year, even though he led the best team."

Literally every other voter disagrees.

Related Content

news

GOATs Send Lamar Jackson Congratulations

See what Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, LeBron James, Ray Lewis and other legends had to say to Lamar Jackson about his second MVP.
news

Lamar Jackson's Second MVP Puts Him in Historic Company

Lamar Jackson has joined a legendary list, becoming just the 11th player in NFL history to be named the league's Most Valuable Player multiple times.
news

Joe Flacco Wins 2023 Comeback Player of the Year, Celebrates With Lamar Jackson

The Ravens' former quarterback thanked the Browns organization and city after winning at NFL Honors.
news

Cover Story: Zach Orr's Coaching Comeback

Zach Orr dreamed of being a long-time NFL player, but when a congenital neck/spine condition ended his career early, he discovered he had the makings of a coach.
news

Late for Work: Lamar Jackson Can 'Still Do So Much More'

Ravens are among the all-time best teams not to make the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes says 'he hates going up against' Jackson. Chiefs safety Justin Reid says Kyle Hamilton 'is going to be a star.' More mock drafts link Missouri edge rusher Darius Robinson to the Ravens.
news

5 Biggest Questions for Ravens Defense This Offseason

Zach Orr is taking on a lead role, while some key pieces of the defense are pending free agents.
news

Mailbag: Ravens' Biggest Needs at the Start of 2024 Offseason

Will the Ravens try to keep Patrick Queen and Justin Madubuike? What's the strategy at running back this offseason?
news

SociaLight: Ray Lewis Goes Undercover at the Pro Bowl

The AFC coach went undercover to troll players as they arrived at the 2024 Pro Bowl.
news

Late for Work: Lamar Jackson Is Overwhelming Choice for MVP in Survey of His Peers at Pro Bowl

Greg Roman reportedly will be the Chargers' new offensive coordinator. Early predictions on how the Ravens will fare in 2024. The Ravens trade out of the first round in NFL.com analyst's mock draft.
news

Zach Orr Feels Confident Being a First-Time Play Caller

New defensive coordinator Zach Orr says he's been preparing to be a play caller for years and looks forward to assuming that role next season.
news

How Zach Orr Plans to Keep the Ravens Defense on Top

New Ravens Defensive Coordinator Zach Orr won't change the Ravens' scheme, but he has his own vision for what it will look like.
