Lone Voter Who Didn't Make Lamar Jackson Unanimous MVP Explains His Choice

"There's no question, Lamar Jackson's season was impressive. I trust the film study people who believe he has never been better as a passer, even if his numbers were better in 2019. He's processing better. He's throwing the ball better. He's hitting those tough throws outside the numbers better. Lamar Jackson passes the eye test," Schatz wrote.

"But Josh Allen and Dak Prescott pass the eye test as well. These are all talented quarterbacks. I'm a stat guy. I'm going to look at stats. There's no question that by nearly every advanced metric you could look at, Josh Allen and Dak Prescott had better seasons than Lamar Jackson."

Schatz cited FTNFantasy's own metric, DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement), where Jackson ranked seventh among quarterbacks. Schatz pointed to DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) as a per-play calculation and had Jackson scoring sixth among quarterbacks – well above Prescott (No. 11), but well below Allen (second) and the 49ers' Brock Purdy (first).

When it comes to Jackson's value to the Ravens not only as a passer, but as a runner, Schatz also gave big points to Allen for that. He factored in Pro Football Focus grades. Schatz wrote that he believes Baltimore's top three wide receivers were better than Buffalo's top three wideouts (even though he concedes the loss of tight end Mark Andrews was big).

"I looked at all this data. I tried to make the case for Lamar Jackson. I tried very hard to convince myself that I felt he was the guy. And I just could not do it," Schatz wrote. "He had a great season. He's a very good quarterback. I simply do not believe he was the best quarterback in the NFL this year, even though he led the best team."