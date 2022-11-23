Lamar Jackson Dealing With Hip Issue, Will Play in Jacksonville

Lamar Jackson is dealing with an "issue" from Sunday's win over Carolina and did not practice Wednesday.

However, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Jackson will play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7).

"We had an issue from the game," Harbaugh said. "He's going to play in the game, but I just wanted to hold him back and let him rest today for practice."

It's the second practice Jackson has missed the past couple weeks. He missed last Friday's practice due to illness but still played against the Panthers.

The Ravens had eight players who didn't practice Wednesday:

LT Ronnie Stanley (ankle)

S Kyle Hamilton (knee)

G Kevin Zeitler (illness)

DT Calais Campbell (rest)

CB Marcus Peters (rest)

OLB Justin Houston (rest)

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (hip)

On Wednesday, Harbaugh said the MRI results on Stanley's ankle came back positive.

"We'll still kind of work our way through the week," Harbaugh said. "I'd put him in a day-to-day, gameday decision right now. If that progresses later in the week, I'll let you know. That's up in the air right now."

Harbaugh said Hamilton is in the "same category."

Tight end Mark Andrews is now off the injury report after dealing with knee and shoulder injuries. He was a full participant Wednesday.

"I feel great," Andrews said.

Safety Marcus Williams was designated to return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day practice window. Williams, who is coming back from a wrist dislocation, did not catch passes during individual drills.

The Ravens also got wide receiver DeSean Jackson (hamstring) back on the field after he missed the game against the Panthers. Jackson suffered the injury on Nov. 7 and it has been a little slower to heal.