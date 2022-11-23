Marcus Williams Returns to Practice, Won't Play Sunday

The Ravens' dominant defense will get even stronger, as safety Marcus Williams is off injured reserve and back on the practice field.

This opens Williams' 21-day window to get back into game action. Williams suffered a dislocated wrist injury on Oct. 9 against the Bengals and has missed the five games since.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Williams will not play in Sunday's game in Jacksonville, but he isn't too far off.

Williams went through individual drills during the early portion of practice, but was not thrown any passes to catch.

"He looked good – it was individual – he looked good, he moved well," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "It's his wrist. We have to get him back moving, get him back in shape, and he has a week or two or all that before he'll be ready to go, but the main thing is the wrist will heal; we just need to make sure he's in football shape."

The Ravens have only allowed one touchdown in their last two games, and once Williams rejoins the lineup, it will add another versatile player to the defense. Williams and Marlon Humphrey are tied for the team lead with three interceptions, and Williams' range and athleticism are valuable assets to the secondary.

After signing a five-year contract with the Ravens in March, Williams had three interceptions in Baltimore's first five games, immediately showing the playmaking skills that made him a coveted free agent. Prior to his injury, Williams played every defensive snap and had 33 tackles along with his three interceptions, including a season-high 12 tackles Week 1 against the Jets.

Williams had his first interception with the Ravens against New York, then had two picks the following week against the Dolphins.

Williams dislocated his wrist early in the Week 5 game against the Bengals and tried to play through it, but he did not return in the second half.

"I just remember being on the sideline and it was really bothering him early in the game and he gutted it out," Head Coach John Harbaugh said after that game. "He didn't really say too much about it, so I don't think anybody realized how serious it was until we got inside and took a look at it."

The Ravens said it was not a season-ending injury when Williams was placed on injured reserve, and his return to practice is another positive step in his recovery.

