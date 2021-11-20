Lamar Jackson Back on Injury Report With Illness, Questionable to Play Bears

It's the third time this season that Jackson has missed practice time because of an illness. The Ravens won both other games. Still, it's not a good thing as Baltimore prepared for Chicago this week.

"I try to stay into it – reaching out to coaches, coaches reaching out to me about what's going on," Jackson said. "It's just the chemistry [of] being with my guys. Just hitting them outside the numbers, throwing the ball to them and stuff like that, getting the ball downfield. Just keeping our chemistry going – that's probably it."