Lamar Jackson Back on Injury Report With Illness, Questionable to Play Bears

Nov 20, 2021 at 01:30 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

11202021_LamarSick

Lamar Jackson has been added back to the injury report because of his illness and is now questionable to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Backup quarterback Trace McSorley has been activated from the practice squad in case Jackson cannot play. Tyler Huntley would be the starter.

Jackson said Friday that he was feeling much better and was removed from the injury report following a full practice – his first of the week.

However, the illness was still an issue Saturday morning, so Jackson was put back on the report. Jackson guessed that it was just a cold on Friday.

"I'm way better than I was a couple days ago," Jackson said. "I'm feeling great, feeling great. I probably had like a cold or something. I'm good now though."

Asked Friday if he was playing at Soldier Field, Jackson laughed.

"Yes, if coach lets me play, I'm playing," he said.

It's the third time this season that Jackson has missed practice time because of an illness. The Ravens won both other games. Still, it's not a good thing as Baltimore prepared for Chicago this week.

"I try to stay into it – reaching out to coaches, coaches reaching out to me about what's going on," Jackson said. "It's just the chemistry [of] being with my guys. Just hitting them outside the numbers, throwing the ball to them and stuff like that, getting the ball downfield. Just keeping our chemistry going – that's probably it."

"Practice is very important – that's how you get good at what you're doing. That's how you get things oiled up, so it's a factor," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

