Late for Work: Lamar Jackson 'Banishes' Negative Playoff Narrative

Battista: "Jackson was electric, as always. But he was just one part of a run game that wore down the Texans' defensive front and ended up with 229 yards. Even the newly signed Dalvin Cook got in on the act, rushing eight times for 23 yards."

NFL.com’s Nick Shook: "Justice Hill and Gus Edwards paced a classically hard-running ground attack for the Ravens, combining to finish with 106 yards on 23 attempts. Veteran Dalvin Cook, a recent elevation from the practice squad, even got in on the action, handling the running duties in the final quarter and finishing with 23 yards on eight attempts. Baltimore is such an intimidating team because while Jackson powers them, they're so much more than just a team carried by a superstar signal-caller. The Ravens can bludgeon you on the ground, light it up through the air, and if you stop those two elements, Jackson will likely find a crease with his legs. All three worked Saturday."

Ravens Defense "Flat Out Dominated"

The Texans offense found the end zone against every team they faced in 2023, save one.

Neither in Week 1 nor the Divisional round, the Ravens defense ceased to give them access to the end zone, and on Sunday they never even made it in the red zone. Pundits all gave credit to the tenacious defense and Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald.