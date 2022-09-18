Lamar Jackson Beat the Blitz, But the Ravens Didn't Win

However, this game was another reminder of how quickly momentum can change in the NFL. Jackson wasn't the only quarterback having a special day. Tua Tagovailoa threw for a career-high six touchdowns (36 for 50, 469 yards) and when the Dolphins mounted their fourth quarter charge, Baltimore's offense didn't help stop the bleeding. In four fourth quarter possessions, the Ravens produced just three points and never ran the ball effectively to take more time off the clock.

Jackson also squandered an opportunity to score another touchdown early in the second quarter, when he was stopped just short of the goal line on third-and-goal, then fumbled the snap from center Tyler Linderbaum on fourth down to end the drive.

"Just a mishap from me and my center – that's all; nothing major," Jackson said. "It was major, because we didn't get the touchdown, but we moved on from it, and it's not going to happen again."

But unless Baltimore starts running the ball with more success, there will be a heavy load on Jackson to carry the offense. Jackson was disappointed that the offense was shut down late in the game.

"They (the Dolphins) didn't make any crazy changes on defense," Jackson said. "We've just got to execute.

"Like I told you guys, we were going to have something for them if they did the same thing (blitzing). You saw it. They were bringing that zero blitz and our line did a heck of a job protecting."

However, the bottom line for Jackson was that the Ravens didn't win. His highlights will look good, but he felt lousy afterward.

"I want to win," Jackson said. "That (quarterback touchdown) record don't mean nothing if you're not winning.