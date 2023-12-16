50 Words or Less: Lamar Jackson Is Topping His MVP Season

The Ravens are heading into a stretch of three-straight games against division leaders that will largely determine their postseason positioning.

Though they're alone atop the AFC, there's not much breathing room. Here are my thoughts, all in 50 words or less:

Lamar Jackson is better now than he was in his 2019 MVP season and it's not close. Then, Jackson and the revolutionary Ravens ambushed the league because they were so unique. Now, Jackson is a fully formed quarterback operating at a high level with so much more on his plate.

Jackson's stats won't compare to what he did in 2019, when he led the league with 36 touchdown passes and broke the single-season quarterback rushing record. The only category he'll top will be in passing yards (possibly this Sunday). Stats aren't everything. He's been excellent week in and week out.