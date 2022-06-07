Late for Work 6/7: Chris Simms: 'Lamar Jackson Is Still the Most Electrifying Quarterback in the NFL'

Chris Simms: 'Lamar Jackson Is Still the Most Electrifying Quarterback in the NFL'

Lamar Jackson dropped four spots to No. 10 in NBC Sports' Chris Simms' annual quarterback rankings, but Simms still heaped plenty of praise on the Ravens star.

"Bottom line is this is still the most electrifying quarterback in the NFL. Period," Simms said. "I don't know if there's more of a game-by-game highlight watch than Lamar Jackson. You see things with this guy that you don't see with other people."

Simms stressed that he isn't just referring to Jackson's phenomenal ability as a runner.

"Don't come at me with, 'Oh, just his legs.' No," Simms said, "When you go back and watch him you go, 'Holy [crap], his arm is amazing. He has an incredible arm. Incredible arm strength and really incredible accuracy. When he sees it and knows that's where he wants to throw, he hits the target.