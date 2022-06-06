Fourth-Round Pick Isaiah Likely Signs Rookie Contract

Jun 06, 2022 at 06:46 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

060622-Likely

Ravens fourth-round tight end Isaiah Likely signed his rookie contract Monday during the third week of organized team activities.

Likely is the fourth Ravens 2022 draft pick to ink his deal, joining first-round center Tyler Linderbaum, third-round defensive tackle Travis Jones and sixth-round running back Tyler Badie.

The 6-foot-4, 238-pound Likely had 133 catches for 2,050 yards and 27 touchdowns during his four-year career at Coastal Carolina. He is the highest-graded tight end in Pro Football Focus history with a 95.1 career grade.

Baltimore drafted another tight end before Likely in the fourth round with the 128th overall pick, Charlie Kolar of Iowa State. They will compete for playing time, joining the Ravens' deep tight end group that includes All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle, one of the NFL's best blocking tight ends. Likely said after the draft that he looked forward to joining Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman's tight-end friendly system.

"I come to a unique offense like the Ravens where you have a great quarterback in Lamar Jackson, a bunch of pieces and a Pro Bowler in Mark Andrews," Likely said. "The Ravens really play with more than one with tight end, so I know that playing time's in balance for the first year."

Andrews has been impressed with both Likely and Kolar at OTAs.

"It feels like they're lightyears ahead of where I was [as a rookie], or how I felt," Andrews said. "They're very confident, they understand the offense, they're running great routes, they're catching the ball well. The moment is not too big for them, which is great to see for them.

"I think they both have a natural, kind of, knack for football [and] understanding the game – which is special. I think both of those guys are going to good players for long time."

