Fourth-Round Pick Isaiah Likely Signs Rookie Contract

Baltimore drafted another tight end before Likely in the fourth round with the 128th overall pick, Charlie Kolar of Iowa State. They will compete for playing time, joining the Ravens' deep tight end group that includes All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle, one of the NFL's best blocking tight ends. Likely said after the draft that he looked forward to joining Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman's tight-end friendly system.

"I come to a unique offense like the Ravens where you have a great quarterback in Lamar Jackson, a bunch of pieces and a Pro Bowler in Mark Andrews," Likely said. "The Ravens really play with more than one with tight end, so I know that playing time's in balance for the first year."

Andrews has been impressed with both Likely and Kolar at OTAs.

"It feels like they're lightyears ahead of where I was [as a rookie], or how I felt," Andrews said. "They're very confident, they understand the offense, they're running great routes, they're catching the ball well. The moment is not too big for them, which is great to see for them.