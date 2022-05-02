SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Coaches Kids at Louisville With Teddy Bridgewater 

Lamar Jackson Coaches Youth Football Event

Lamar Jackson returned to his college stomping grounds this weekend, alongside fellow Cardinal Teddy Bridgewater, to take part in a youth football event. The two NFL quarterbacks took their jobs as coaches very seriously.

Is it cheating in flag football if an NFL MVP is your quarterback? Jackson was hyped to help his team seal the victory.

Ever the competitor, Lamar was not going to let Teddy's team win.

Louisville native Rajon Rondo was also in attendance.

Jackson always makes a point to spend time with the fans in attendance, posing for photos and getting to know the participants.

Jackson and Bridgewater were rewarded for their efforts in the community by receiving keys to the city from Mayor Greg Fischer.

