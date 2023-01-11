Mailbag: How Much Confidence Do Ravens Have if Lamar Jackson Can't Play?

Mink: The Ravens would obviously prefer to have Lamar Jackson play, but I get the sense that his teammates have understood that there's a chance Jackson might not be healthy enough to do so.

The team has rallied around Tyler Huntley and rookie Anthony Brown, and I get the feeling that players still feel confident in their chances to win. I feel the same for this basic reason: a strong run game and a dominant defense can mask other weaknesses.

The Ravens haven't had a potent passing game since early in the season. They've had to find other ways to move the ball, and they've done so. The Ravens only averaged 42 fewer yards than the Bengals did on offense this year. Baltimore averaged 347 yards per game from Weeks 4-12 and 312 yards per game from Weeks 14-18. While the disparity in points (22 to 13) has been drastic, it's been less so in yards. Where the Ravens have struggled is in the red zone.

Baltimore will have to run the ball well in Cincinnati, and I believe it can with this offensive line humming and J.K. Dobbins looking strong (and coming off a week's rest). Hopefully Gus Edwards is ready to go after last week's head injury. If Baltimore runs the ball well and punches it in the end zone more often than not, it can put up enough points because, on the flip side, I just don't see the Ravens giving up too many on defense.

We don't know how much the Bengals offense was holding back in last week's game, but Baltimore's defense looked good – really good. They have swagger heading into this game, and I think they can keep a cap on the Bengals' scoring as long as they don't give up big passing plays (they've allowed a league-low four big-play touchdowns this year).