Late for Work 8/30: Dan Orlovsky Predicts Lamar Jackson Will Be Better Than 2019, Win MVP Again 

Three Questions That Will Help Determine Today's Roster Moves

With all 32 teams needing to trim down their rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET today, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec looked at questions that will help determine the Ravens' roster activity. Here's a look at three of them:

Will General Manager Eric DeCosta do some wheeling and dealing?

"He'll certainly try. The Ravens aren't in line to get any compensatory picks this year, so recouping a draft pick or two will surely be a goal. At this time last year, the Ravens made three trades and got back draft picks in each of them, jettisoning offensive linemen Greg Mancz and Ben Bredeson and rookie cornerback Shaun Wade. The Ravens have more NFL-caliber offensive linemen than they can afford to keep, and they also have some depth in the defensive backfield. Those are usually two of the more targeted areas for teams looking to make some upgrades before Week 1. DeCosta would feel a lot better about waiving a solid backup, who may not have a spot in Baltimore, if it meant getting a draft pick in return. Trystan Colon, the team's No. 3 center, could have some value elsewhere. The Ravens could also look to deal from their left guard glut if there's any interest in Ben Powers, Tyre Phillips or Ben Cleveland."

With all the talk about roster subtractions, could the Ravens make some additions?