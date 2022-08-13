Lamar Jackson's Deadline for Contract Talks Is Week 1

Aug 13, 2022 at 02:24 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

081322-Jackson
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Once the 2022 season starts, Lamar Jackson's attention will be 100% on football.

Jackson said Saturday that his deadline for getting a contract extension done this year is Week 1 of the regular season, Sept. 11.

"We're going to be good for the season," Jackson said.

Asked whether he hoped to have contract talks done by Week 1, Jackson said, "Yeah, for sure."

Not surprisingly, Jackson didn't divulge any updates on the negotiations. Both sides have kept that totally in-house. Negotiations seemed to accelerate in June when Jackson reported for minicamp and he and the Ravens have both said they'd like to get a deal done.

As he enters his fifth season, Jackson is set to have a $23 million salary, which fully counts against the Ravens' salary cap. If the two sides do not reach an extension before the season starts, Baltimore could use its franchise tag on Jackson next offseason.

"The business part of it's the business part of it," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Saturday. "I'm very confident that'll get done when it gets done. You can't really rush it. I don't think either side wants to rush anything.

"Both sides want to be happy when it's all said and done, and probably both sides unhappy, when it's all said and done, to some degree, right? That's kind of how it works. But he's doing a great job. He's practicing well. He's a great leader. On the sideline, he's right into the games. So everything, thumbs up."

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson on Malik Willis: 'I Like Him a Lot'

Lamar Jackson took note of Malik Willis' big arm at the Combine and liked an off-balance throw he made against the Ravens in the preseason opener.

news

Practice Report: Rashod Bateman Has Monster Practice

Devin Duvernay made the catch of the day, shows deep speed. Kyle Hamilton and Isaiah Likely are sharpening each other.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Uncertain If He'll Play in Preseason

Lamar Jackson doesn't feel that adding weight has diminished his mobility. J.K. Dobbins' absence from practice was planned, while Justin Madubuike has migraine issues. Makai Polk continues to impress.

news

Ravens Sign Outside Linebacker Trent Harris

Trent Harris, who spent the past two seasons with the New York Giants, has been added to Baltimore's outside linebacker group.

news

50 Words Or Less: Isaiah Likely Has Already Proven Ravens Right

It looks like the Ravens are going to face Joe Flacco in Week 1. The strength of Baltimore's running game may be decided in the next two weeks. A possible timeline for rehab returns.

news

Shemar Bridges Carries Family Torch Trying to Make Ravens Roster

Undrafted rookie receiver Shemar Bridges opened the preseason with a performance that displayed his playmaking potential.

news

Tyus Bowser Is Happy With Achilles Rehab, Building Confidence

Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser has surprised even himself with how quickly he's come back from his Achilles injury.

news

Late for Work 8/12: Ravens Have 'No Choice' But to Add a Veteran Wide Receiver

Tyler Huntley's efficient night could spur quarterback-needy teams to inquire about a trade. Isaiah Likely showed he's a good pass catcher, but blocking will need to improve. Jordan Stout impresses in debut.

news

Stock Watch: Ravens vs. Titans, Preseason 1

Young wide receivers Shemar Bridges and Makai Polk stood out during Baltimore's 21st consecutive preseason victory.

news

The Breakdown: Mink's Five Thoughts on Preseason 1 Win

The Ravens' altered training camp had positive early returns. Isaiah Likely is not deceiving us. Kyle Hamilton showed his traits. Shemar Bridges steps to the front in wide receiver competition.

news

Tony Jefferson Can Finally See After Years Playing With Blurry Vision

The Ravens safety got glasses recently and his mind was blown by how much his sight improved.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising