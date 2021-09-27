Lamar Jackson Debunks Another Myth With Fourth-Down Comeback

The final minutes of Sunday's game were frantic but Jackson stayed cool, and so did the coaching staff. The Lions did the Ravens another favor when they called timeout before the fourth-and-19 play. It gave the Ravens more time to think about what they wanted to call, and Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman switched to a different play during the timeout.

"We were fourth-and-19, backed up in our own end," Harbaugh said. "Greg Roman makes a great call. I said to Greg, 'Call the play you want.' Greg had a play, he said 'This play could really hit. I think this is going to hit.'

"Lamar gave it time. We had great protection, the protection stepped up on that one. Offensive line got it done there. Lamar trusted the offensive line, he had faith in the offensive line. He let Sammy get across the field there and Sammy was trying to get as much as he could for the field goal. I wouldn't have minded Sammy going out of bounds right there. Honestly, I asked him about it, but he said he was trying to get in field goal range."

Before he made the catch, Watkins adjusted his route to find a vulnerable spot in Detroit's defense. Instead of going under the defender, he went deeper behind the coverage. Roman, Jackson and Watkins were all on the same page with the play call and with the execution.

"I felt it in my heart I should go over the top rather than go underneath, because he would have lit me up. I kind of said, 'I have to get on my horse,' and ran full speed [and] got behind him," Watkins said.

"I saw the other guys doing their job, pulled the safeties out, and I ran the deep cross. I think G-Ro dialed up probably one of the best plays in his life, honestly. To get a [fourth-and-19] and then, on the next play, kick it to win it, that's what you call God on our side."