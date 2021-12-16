Lamar Jackson Decision 'Could Go Down to the Wire'

Lamar Jackson has never missed a game due to injury, and it's going to be a close call on whether Sunday will be his first.

Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman indicated that even he won't have a great idea of whether Jackson will play or not.

"That's a hard one. I think it could go down to the wire," Roman said.

Jackson did not practice Wednesday as he tried to recover from his sprained ankle, and he isn't on the field again Thursday. It's still a day-to-day situation, as Head Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday.

"He's getting treatment around the clock," Roman said. "He's a good healer but we'll just have to see what the doctors say."