Late for Work 5/26: Pundits Disagree on Whether Less Running, More Throwing Is Best for Lamar Jackson-Led Offense

Pundits Debate Whether Less Running, More Throwing Is Best for Lamar Jackson-Led Offense

Lamar Jackson did not mince words when talking about what he likes about Todd Monken's offense.

"Less running and more throwing," Jackson said at Wednesday's OTAs.

Not everyone agrees about that being a good thing. The topic was discussed on "Good Morning Football," and former linebacker K.J. Wright said it would be a mistake for Jackson to stop doing what makes him special.

"Lamar Jackson would be doing defenses a favor and the Baltimore Ravens a disservice if he has this 'I'm going to run less' mentality,'" Wright said. "He is probably the most dynamic football player speed- and quickness-wise that I have ever faced in my NFL career. This man is phenomenal, he's quick, and when you take off running against defenses, this just scares the life out of guys. When he gets in the open field, no one guy can bring down Lamar Jackson.

"He became the highest-paid player in NFL history by using his legs. He became league MVP by using his legs. And so he's going into this season with this mentality? I get it — you've been hurt, you've gotten injured. … Go down when traffic comes, but you are spectacular, you are dynamic. Use your legs because defenses cannot stand it."

Peter Schrager agreed, saying the Ravens shouldn't change a thing. Jason McCourty, however, said he could not disagree more.

"Lamar Jackson, 1-3 in the playoffs, and the main thing he said was this is what it's going to take to win," McCourty said. "I think he always could throw the ball and I think the offense was limiting his ability to get the ball down the field. As dynamic a player as he is, those runs will come instinctually. Plays break down, he'll make things [happen], and you'll have your one or two designed runs for him.

"Seeing Lamar throw the ball is going to make defenses scared as all get out because you know you have to prepare for his running ability. But if he's able to sit back there and dice you up with his arm, which I think he can do and which he will show this season, I think it will take the Ravens a lot further than they've been able to go in the playoffs."

To McCourty's point, it's not as if Jackson is never going to run the ball. All Jackson said was that he is going to run less than he has in the past. He's averaged about 11 rushing attempts per game.