Kyle Hamilton Is Confident He Can Move Into New Safety Role

The future for Hamilton is in a more traditional safety role, with emphasis on the word "more." Hamilton will still likely continue to be used as a Swiss Army knife, and he's willing and able to do so, but with Chuck Clark traded to the New York Jets this offseason, Hamilton will slide into his starting spot.

The 14th-overall pick in last year's draft, Hamilton knows that's long been the expectation and he's eager for it.

"I feel like I can slide into that role for sure and perform at a high level," he said. "I feel like that's what the Ravens drafted me fore and that's what I'm here for, and I feel like I can definitely produce."

Hamilton primarily played in the nickel role last year, lined up inside cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters. That meant a smorgasbord of assignments. One game, he'd be covering a 5-foot-9, 180-pound slot receiver. The next, it might be a 6-foot-6, 260-pound tight end.

Hamilton believes those different challenges, on top of the general adversities rookies go through, made him a stronger and more well-rounded player. By season's end, he was playing his best football of the year.