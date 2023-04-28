Eric DeCosta Explains How the Lamar Jackson Deal Got Done

"It's been a challenge in a lot of ways," DeCosta said. "I've gotten pep talks at different times; they've made me laugh. I'm very appreciative. I've been here my whole career, so I really have an appreciation for the culture of this place and what it means to me. I guess that's one of the reasons why I think I tend to put a lot of pressure on myself in situations like this because I've been here forever, and this organization means more to me than just a job. The weight of that, it means a lot. So, I do feel that way."

Jackson represented himself, and he tweeted Thursday that his mother also operated as his agent. That made for a "very unusual, unique negotiation," DeCosta said. He admitted that he had some moments when he wondered whether they would ever get to the finish line, and questioned himself at times about what he could have done different to "speed this process up, to make everybody happy."

"I just think that it happened in the normal course, that it was meant to happen the way it did for whatever reason," DeCosta said. "Hopefully – honestly I have to say – I hope I never have to be a part of that type of negotiation again because of the time, because of the emotional aspect, because Lamar is such a special player and what that means to our club and to this city."

Head Coach John Harbaugh also conceded that he didn't always know that negotiations would end the way they did, but he tried to maintain faith.