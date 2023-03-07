Late for Work 3/7: Pundits Discuss Franchise Tag Debate, Falcons' Potential Interest in Lamar Jackson

Ravens Named One of Best Fits for Anthony Richardson

If the Ravens were to end up parting ways with Jackson, who would be under center in Baltimore next season?

CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani named the Ravens as one of the 10 best fits for first-round prospect Anthony Richardson. Some pundits have mocked Richardson to the Ravens at No. 22 overall, but the Florida star's draft stock is soaring after his standout performance at the Combine.

"While the Cam Newton comparisons were inevitable with Richardson, he received some Lamar-like praise as well," Dajani wrote. "In fact, Richardson said he started calling himself ‘Cam Jackson’ in high school. No joke. We know Richardson can run the ball, and he has a cannon for an arm — even if that cannon needs some polishing. John Harbaugh had a hand in developing a quarterback into a perennial MVP contender. Maybe he could do the same for Richardson."

Would Ravens Have Interest in Trading for Courtland Sutton or Allen Robinson?

With the Denver Broncos reportedly shopping wide receiver Courtland Sutton, Pro Football Network’s Justin Hier named the best landing spots. Of course, the Ravens were high on the list.

"It seems like the Baltimore Ravens always need a wide receiver," Hier wrote. "As stellar as the team's personnel record has been over the past two decades, wideout is the one position at which the Ravens can't seem to find a hit.

"The Ravens are a bit capital-strapped in terms of draft picks, owning just five, but DeCosta is savvy when it comes to trades. And it's not like Sutton will command first-round value. The two sides could make it work."

Sutton, 27, had 64 catches for 829 yards and two touchdowns this past season. His best season was in 2019, when he was named to the Pro Bowl after recording 72 catches for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns.