Ravens Eye View: How the Ravens Flipped the Script on the Dolphins

This isn't the first time the Ravens defense has made the right adjustments. They did so after the Rams had early success running against them. They did again after the 49ers went 74 and 52 yards, respectively, on their first two drives of the game.

Baltimore's ability to adjust will serve it well come the playoffs when the Ravens will surely face more potent and creative offenses.

Special teams unit is now routinely making positive splash plays.

Baltimore's special teams group was on the wrong side of some big plays earlier this season, with a punt return for a touchdown against them in Week 2, a punt blocked in Week 5, and field goals and an extra punt also blocked.

Now, the Ravens have flipped the script.

The Ravens won on Tylan Wallace's walk-off overtime punt return for a touchdown against the Rams, got a big 38-yard punt return (including the penalty) against the 49ers, and hit a 78-yard kick return from Hill against the Dolphins.