Ravens Eye View: Breaking Down Lamar Jackson's Gem in Cincinnati

There was a lot to like on film from the Ravens' 27-24 Week 2 win in Cincinnati.

Lamar Jackson's stats didn't jump off the page (24-of-33 for 237 yards, two touchdowns; 54 rushing yards), but it was one of his best games in recent memory.

In just the second game in Todd Monken's new offense, Jackson looked considerably more comfortable in the pocket when compared to Week 1.

Part of that was because his offensive line had a phenomenal day despite missing two starters in left tackle Ronnie Stanley and center Tyler Linderbaum. The Ravens allowed pressure on just 9.3% of Jackson's dropbacks, the lowest mark of his career.

Either way, Jackson's drops were calm and clean, and he surgically picked apart the Bengals' defense while hitting some big shots as well.

Here's a look at the film: