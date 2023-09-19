Ravens Eye View: Breaking Down Lamar Jackson's Gem in Cincinnati

Sep 19, 2023 at 03:29 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

091923ravenseyeview
Darron Cummings/AP Photo
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati.

There was a lot to like on film from the Ravens' 27-24 Week 2 win in Cincinnati.

Lamar Jackson's stats didn't jump off the page (24-of-33 for 237 yards, two touchdowns; 54 rushing yards), but it was one of his best games in recent memory.

In just the second game in Todd Monken's new offense, Jackson looked considerably more comfortable in the pocket when compared to Week 1.

Part of that was because his offensive line had a phenomenal day despite missing two starters in left tackle Ronnie Stanley and center Tyler Linderbaum. The Ravens allowed pressure on just 9.3% of Jackson's dropbacks, the lowest mark of his career.

Either way, Jackson's drops were calm and clean, and he surgically picked apart the Bengals' defense while hitting some big shots as well.

Here's a look at the film:

Jackson is getting the ball out of his hands faster. According to Next Gen Stats, Jackson's average time to throw over the first two weeks is 2.60 seconds, which is 0.32 seconds quicker than any other season in his career. This certainly helped his offensive line out Sunday.

Jackson's accuracy to the outside and over the middle was on point, in part thanks to that solid throwing base.

Of course, two of Jackson's best throws were his 52-yard bomb to rookie Zay Flowers, after missing a deep shot earlier in the game, and his 17-yard touchdown to Nelson Agholor.

Baltimore's offensive line, featuring Patrick Mekari at left tackle and Sam Mustipher at center, had a game to remember. Right tackle Morgan Moses was also especially effective, including when the Ravens showed a new wrinkle by moving him left of center in an unbalanced line.

The Ravens fared much better against the blitz than they did in Week 1.

Linebacker Patrick Queen was flying all over the field once again and finished with eight tackles and one quarterback hit.

The defensive play of the day, however, belonged to safety Geno Stone for his interception of Joe Burrow at the goal line, which maybe he could have returned much further (but not a guarantee).

And here are some other under-the-radar defensive plays, including a possible touchdown-saving tackle by Kyle Hamilton.

The Ravens will look to have a strong day on special teams this week versus the Colts.

And this is how you close out a game …

