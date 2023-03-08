Possible Outcomes After Lamar Jackson Franchise Tag

Jackson plays 2023 under the franchise tag.

If Jackson doesn't sign an offer sheet with another team, he and the Ravens have until July 17 to reach a long-term deal before he would have to play for Baltimore under the one-year franchise tag or hold out.

It remains to be seen how Jackson would approach offseason work in that scenario. The Ravens are installing a new offense under Todd Monken and would obviously prefer to have their starting quarterback on the field as much as possible, but Monken downplayed the significance of Jackson potentially skipping offseason work.

"Sure, he'll be behind, but it's still just football," Monken said at his introductory press conference. "Sometimes we make this out to be way too much. We'll cater to what he knows and play."

Jackson would be set for free agency again next offseason and could be tagged again. The Ravens' non-exclusive franchise tag keeps the cost of future potential franchise tags significantly lower. The cost of that tag would be a 120% raise off of the 2023 tag and the 2025 tag a 144% raise over the 2024 cap number.

Jackson is traded.

If the Ravens were to match another team's offer, or if Jackson were to sign the franchise tag, Baltimore could then trade Jackson because he's under contract. DeCosta has consistently shot down talk of such a move.