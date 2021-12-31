Lamar Jackson 'Has a Chance' to Play Sunday vs. Rams

Lamar Jackson sat out Thursday and Friday's practices, but he still "has a chance" to play in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

"We'll have to see," Harbaugh said. "It's all-hands on deck. The guys who are ready to play and can play will. And the guys who aren't and can't won't."

Jackson took the field Wednesday, sparking hope that he could return from his ankle injury and two-game absence for a must-win game.

However, he was limping during the portion of practice open to the media Wednesday. If he's not able to move well, it would make the job much more difficult for such a mobile quarterback.

Harbaugh said it was a medical decision made by the team's doctors to have Jackson practice Wednesday, and that it didn't make his ankle any worse.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is prepared to play if Jackson cannot suit up, as he's been getting the first-team reps the past two days. Huntley already has a win under his belt against the Chicago Bears, and played very well against the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers (four touchdowns) in relief of Jackson.

Asked about Jackson's limp Wednesday, Huntley said, "I think it was cold outside. That could hurt your bones a little bit."