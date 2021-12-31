Lamar Jackson 'Has a Chance' to Play Sunday vs. Rams

Dec 31, 2021 at 01:36 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

123121-Lamar
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson sat out Thursday and Friday's practices, but he still "has a chance" to play in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

"We'll have to see," Harbaugh said. "It's all-hands on deck. The guys who are ready to play and can play will. And the guys who aren't and can't won't."

Jackson took the field Wednesday, sparking hope that he could return from his ankle injury and two-game absence for a must-win game.

However, he was limping during the portion of practice open to the media Wednesday. If he's not able to move well, it would make the job much more difficult for such a mobile quarterback.

Harbaugh said it was a medical decision made by the team's doctors to have Jackson practice Wednesday, and that it didn't make his ankle any worse.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is prepared to play if Jackson cannot suit up, as he's been getting the first-team reps the past two days. Huntley already has a win under his belt against the Chicago Bears, and played very well against the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers (four touchdowns) in relief of Jackson.

Asked about Jackson's limp Wednesday, Huntley said, "I think it was cold outside. That could hurt your bones a little bit."

"I've got good confidence that L.J. is going to be back to L.J. and everything's going to be good," Huntley said.

Related Content

news

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Rams

Mark Andrews is on the cusp of history, but could match up against a stingy cornerback. Rams QB Matthew Stafford has not done well under pressure this season.
news

Pundit Picks: Rams Are Overwhelming Favorite to Beat Ravens

See who the analysts are picking to win Sunday's Week 17 game between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams.
news

Best Tight End in the NFL: Mark Andrews' Historic Season

Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews has ascended to the top of the tight end heap this offseason.
news

Late For Work 12/31 What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Rams Showdown

A few media members see Sunday as a chance for the Ravens to steal a late-season win. Media praises signing Patrick Mekari to a three-year extension. Ben Roethlisberger sends message that next week's game at M&T Bank Stadium will be his last.
news

Ravens Place Tyre Phillips on Injured Reserve

The second-year offensive lineman suffered two knee injuries this season.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Sits Out Thursday's Practice

One day after practicing on a limited basis, Lamar Jackson was not on the field when the Ravens opened practice Thursday. 
news

Ravens Sign Versatile Offensive Lineman Patrick Mekari to Contract Extension

Patrick Mekari has been a strong right tackle this season and has the versatility to play every position on the line. He'll be under contract through the 2024 season.
news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Bust Out Rare Uniform for Must-Win Rams Game

Baltimore will wear its purple jersey and purple pants against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Tyler Huntley, Justin Madubuike Activated From COVID-19 List

Tyler Huntley will be available if Lamar Jackson isn't ready. Justin Madubuike returns to the defensive line rotation. Veteran safety Tony Jefferson was activated and returned to the practice squad.
news

How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Rams

The game will be broadcast on FOX at 1 p.m., but will not be available in the Washington, D.C. market.
news

Late for Work 12/30: Wide Receiver May Be Ravens' Deepest Position Group

Which pending free agent should be Ravens' top priority to re-sign? ESPN's simulation projects Baltimore to finish 9-8 and miss the playoffs. Two Ravens are named to ESPN's All-Pro First Team.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising