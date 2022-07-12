Presented by

Late for Work 7/12: Lamar Jackson Hopeful for New Deal Before Training Camp, Holdout Not on His Mind

Jul 12, 2022 at 09:28 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

071222-LFW
Gail Burton/AP Photos
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson answers questions from the media after an NFL football team practice, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Owings Mills, Md.

Lamar Jackson Hopeful for New Deal Before Training Camp, Holdout Not on His Mind

Lamar Jackson has been tight-lipped about his contract negotiations with the Ravens, but he did divulge a morsel of information over the weekend at his annual Funday with LJ event in South Florida.

When Jackson was asked by USA Today's Safid Deen if he and the Ravens can agree to a new deal before training camp begins on July 26, he said: "Hopefully. I'm not going to say 'yeah' right now. Hopefully. But it's God's timing."

As to whether he would hold out of training camp until a new deal is reached, Jackson replied: "I don't have that on my mind."

When pressed for more information about contract negotiations by Deen, Jackson said: "That's private conversations, and I'm not going to talk about it."

One thing Jackson made clear is that he wasn't sending a message to the Ravens when he changed his Instagram profile picture and Twitter header over the weekend to an image of a gold grill on someone's teeth with the words "I Need $."

Some in the media interpreted it as Jackson making a reference to his contract. Jackson explained that it was from the movie "How High," which he had just watched, and he posted the photo because he thought it was funny.

"I don't know why people are blowing it up," Jackson said. "I just saw Bleacher Report post it. They just take anything that's posted on social media and just blow it up, and try to think for you. I don't take it too seriously.

"They're making it seem like I'm talking to the Ravens when I'm not. Our contract discussion is going on already. But it ain't about that though. I'm not putting my business life on social media. I won't ever do that. I won't put my personal life on social media. I'll show stuff, but I won't throw subliminal [messages] out. That's not me."

Pundits Call Out Voters Who Left Jackson Out of Top 10 Quarterbacks Rankings

Jackson was a hot topic on social media yesterday and it had nothing to do with his contract.

Plenty of people took issue with Jackson being snubbed from ESPN's top 10 quarterbacks rankings, which were determined by votes of more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players.

"Lamar doesn't fit what the Ravens do; Lamar is what the Ravens do," Ryan Clark said on ESPN's "Get Up." "That's why it's mind-boggling to me that he's not in the top 10. He's not a system quarterback, because he is the system."

https://twitter.com/GetUpESPN/status/1546495745905287168?s=20&t=JMhG4Wsno1jUDAHA-BCztw

Yahoo Sports' Robert Sobus wrote: "When healthy, Jackson is one of the best players in the NFL, so leaving him out of any top-10 list at his position is baffling to say the least. He impacts the game in so many different ways, has had an incredible amount of success as a professional, and has proven that he is a franchise player at the highest level."

ESPN's Rob Ninkovich said he believes some voters unfairly penalized Jackson, the unanimous 2019 MVP, because he didn't have his best season statistically in 2021.

"Last year, obviously with the injuries, if you were to take one of those other quarterbacks … Say you took Tom Brady and you took away his whole running back room and a couple of the key pieces on the outside for him, he would have a tough year, he would struggle a little bit," Ninkovich said. "So I think that we're looking at this in a different sense because you're waiting to say, 'Oh, look, he's not so good in this specific situation … let's just say he's not a top 10 quarterback.'"

It's absurd that Jackson's subpar (by his standards) 2021 season is being held against him, yet Deshaun Watson, who didn't even play last year and whose status for this season is unknown, is ranked No. 9. Not to mention that Watson has never won an MVP award, is 0-2 against Jackson by a combined score of 74-23, and has a 28-25 career record (Jackson is 37-12).

Personally, I don't think it's even worth getting worked up about. To Ninkovich's point, it's been obvious for years that Jackson is held to a different standard than other quarterbacks by his critics.

It's also obvious that he's easily one of the 10 best quarterbacks in the league. When you look at what he's accomplished in three-plus seasons as a starter, a strong case can be made for him being in the top five.

Calais Campbell Wants to Be a Champion in Football and Poker

Calais Campbell made it clear this offseason that he was returning for his 15th season because he wants an elusive Super Bowl ring. When Campbell's playing days end, a new championship pursuit will begin.

The six-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman wants to win the World Series of Poker main event.

"It's a tough thing that very few people have done, but I feel like, why not? If it can be done, why not me?" Campbell told ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Campbell has played poker since college and has totaled $11,487 in live earnings, according to Hensley.

"He has participated in other WSOP events annually but has never entered the main event because the end of the tournament is too close to the start of training camp," Hensley wrote. "But Campbell plans to put up the $10,000 buy-in for the no-limit hold 'em world championship every year after he's finished with football."

Campbell said there are parallels between poker and football, as both take discipline, patience and a lot of reps to improve. He said to excel in both sports you also need to have an awareness about your opponent.

"It's a thrill when you're out there competing and you're in the hand and you try to get good reads on people," Campbell said. "I feel like with football, I've been very good at seeing things before they happen. It allows me to really spot my keys and give me information and allow me to process it. In poker, it's the same thing."

Quick Hits

Related Content

news

Late for Work 7/11: Lamar Jackson Not Ranked Among Top 10 Quarterbacks!?

Justin Tucker enters 'Superstar Club' but Mark Andrews is denied. Marcus Williams and Patrick Queen are recognized in the survey. The Marquise Brown trade is lauded as the Ravens' best offseason move. The Ravens make Sports Illustrated's list of realistic Super Bowl contenders.

news

Late for Work 7/8: Lamar Jackson Graded Among NFL's Best Decision-Makers

Reunion with Justin Houston is 'an excellent move that should not fly under the radar.' Mark Andrews is predicted to be the Ravens' non-QB MVP. The Ravens are No. 10 in CBS Sports' roster rankings. Baltimore's 2017 draft class gets a B+ grade.

news

Late for Work 7/7: Baker Mayfield Trade Reinforces Ravens' 2018 Draft Strength

The cases for and against signing a veteran wide receiver. The Ravens get a B+ offseason grade. Marcus Williams and Chuck Clark are among the NFL's most underrated players.

news

Late for Work 7/6: Ranking the Ravens' Position Groups

Is James Proche poised for a breakout season? Will Justin Tucker finally make the NFL Top 100 Players list? The Ravens select Davante Adams in a mock draft of active NFL players.

news

Late for Work 7/5: J.K. Dobbins Will 'Explode Into Stardom" in 2022

Tyler Badie could be a rookie surprise. Pundit picks Rashod Bateman to be the Ravens' MVP. Should the Ravens consider trading Chuck Clark?

news

Late for Work 7/4: Justin Tucker Considered a Near Lock for the Hall of Fame

Ravens are considered a 'sleeper team' that could 'win it all.' John Harbaugh ranks Top 5 in CBS Sports Head Coach Rankings. Rashod Bateman nearly didn't play football in college.

news

Late for Work 7/1: What Are the Expectations for Key Players Returning From Injury?

Analyzing the state of the 2022 Ravens. Can rookie tight ends Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar create matchup problems? Brandon Stephens' versatility makes him a valuable member of a star-studded secondary.

news

Late for Work 6/30: Keyshawn Johnson: 'Lamar Jackson Is the Scariest Dude at Any Position'

The Ravens are outside of the top 10 in ESPN's roster rankings. A Pro Bowl nod is predicted for Odafe Oweh. Pundits advocate for the Ravens to sign Will Fuller and Justin Houston.

news

Late for Work 6/29: Ozzie Newsome Applauds Rams for Super Bowl Win But Says Ravens Won't Change Approach

Kyle Hamilton and Jordan Stout are snubbed from NFL.com's All-Rookie Defensive/Specialist Team. Marcus Williams is among the players most likely to make his first Pro Bowl. Two members of the Ravens organization are named to The Athletic's 40-under-40 list. The Ravens' first-round picks in a 2021 redraft are the same (yet different) as their actual picks.

news

Late for Work 6/28: Ravens Secondary Is Ranked No. 1 by Pro Football Focus

The Ravens' signing of Morgan Moses is one of the most overlooked offseason additions. What is the Ravens' biggest remaining offseason need?

news

Late for Work 6/27: Forgetful Fans Beware of Lamar Jackson

Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr calls Ravens GM Eric DeCosta his "offseason MVP." The secondary and offensive line considered the toughest areas for the Ravens to cut down in 53-man roster projections. Both rookie tight ends expected to be among the most productive in Year 1.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising