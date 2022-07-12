Late for Work 7/12: Lamar Jackson Hopeful for New Deal Before Training Camp, Holdout Not on His Mind

It's absurd that Jackson's subpar (by his standards) 2021 season is being held against him, yet Deshaun Watson, who didn't even play last year and whose status for this season is unknown, is ranked No. 9. Not to mention that Watson has never won an MVP award, is 0-2 against Jackson by a combined score of 74-23, and has a 28-25 career record (Jackson is 37-12).

Personally, I don't think it's even worth getting worked up about. To Ninkovich's point, it's been obvious for years that Jackson is held to a different standard than other quarterbacks by his critics.

It's also obvious that he's easily one of the 10 best quarterbacks in the league. When you look at what he's accomplished in three-plus seasons as a starter, a strong case can be made for him being in the top five.

Calais Campbell Wants to Be a Champion in Football and Poker

Calais Campbell made it clear this offseason that he was returning for his 15th season because he wants an elusive Super Bowl ring. When Campbell's playing days end, a new championship pursuit will begin.

The six-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman wants to win the World Series of Poker main event.

"It's a tough thing that very few people have done, but I feel like, why not? If it can be done, why not me?" Campbell told ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Campbell has played poker since college and has totaled $11,487 in live earnings, according to Hensley.

"He has participated in other WSOP events annually but has never entered the main event because the end of the tournament is too close to the start of training camp," Hensley wrote. "But Campbell plans to put up the $10,000 buy-in for the no-limit hold 'em world championship every year after he's finished with football."

Campbell said there are parallels between poker and football, as both take discipline, patience and a lot of reps to improve. He said to excel in both sports you also need to have an awareness about your opponent.

"It's a thrill when you're out there competing and you're in the hand and you try to get good reads on people," Campbell said. "I feel like with football, I've been very good at seeing things before they happen. It allows me to really spot my keys and give me information and allow me to process it. In poker, it's the same thing."