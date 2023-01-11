Lamar Jackson Not Practicing, Tyler Huntley 'On Schedule'

Jan 11, 2023 at 02:59 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

011123-LamarWPWN
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson did not practice Wednesday as the Ravens dove into preparations for Saturday's wild-card playoff opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley (right shoulder/wrist) was limited and did not throw passes during the early part of practice. Running back Gus Edwards (concussion protocol) did not practice.

Reports have swirled about whether Jackson will be back for Sunday's game. Over the weekend, it was reported that Jackson had a "strong chance." On Wednesday morning, it had changed to Jackson having an "uphill battle" to take the field in Cincinnati.

Jackson has been sidelined since suffering his knee injury on Dec. 4 and has missed 16 straight practices. Asked whether Jackson can basically be ruled out for Sunday's game, Head Coach John Harbaugh said, "I don't have anything really to add on that. No updates at this time."

Harbaugh was also asked if he would feel comfortable with Jackson playing at less than 100%.

"Any player goes out there, and if he's healthy, and safe and he's not going to do any damage to an injury, any player plays and does what he can to the level that he can in that situation," Harbaugh said.

Huntley didn't throw at all last week as he deals with tendonitis in his right throwing shoulder. A wrist injury was also added to Huntley's injury report last week. Harbaugh said Huntley is "doing a lot better."

"He was out there at practice today and took a bunch of plays," Harbaugh said. "So, he had a good day today. I would say he's on schedule hopefully, and we'll see where it goes. He'll throw as much as he's ready to throw from one day to the next."

Undrafted rookie Anthony Brown, who started the regular-season finale in Cincinnati, and veteran practice squad quarterback Brett Hundley were the only quarterbacks throwing passes. Brown completed 19 of 44 passes for 286 yards in Cincinnati, but had three turnovers.

Guard Ben Powers, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, defensive lineman Calais Campbell, outside linebackers Justin Houston and Jason Pierre-Paul, long snapper Nick Moore and cornerback Brandon Stephens were also not present at practice. All were rest days except Moore and Stephens, who are dealing with illnesses. Stephens is back in Baltimore after being treated at a local hospital in Cincinnati last Sunday.

Cornerbacks Marcus Peters (calf) and Marlon Humphrey (shoulder) were limited.

For the Bengals, starting guard Alex Cappa (ankle) and starting wide receiver Tee Higgins (illness) did not practice. Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (groin) was limited.

