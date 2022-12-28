Lamar Jackson Still Not at Ravens Practice

Lamar Jackson is still not at practice Wednesday, marking the 10th straight practice he's missed.

Jackson hasn't practiced since suffering his reported knee sprain on Dec. 4., and he's been sidelined for the past three games.

The Ravens have a big Sunday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Head Coach John Harbaugh has been tight-lipped about his quarterback's status.

Asked Monday whether he's optimistic that Jackson is going to come back at some point this year, Harbaugh said, "Sure, of course."

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley helped the Ravens beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh, 16-14. Huntley went 8-of-12 for 88 yards in that game and would get another start if Jackson doesn't return.