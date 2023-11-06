Lamar Jackson Is 'Completely Fine' After Injury Scare

David Ojabo Announcement Coming Soon

In other injury news, Harbaugh said there will be an announcement coming soon on the status of outside linebacker David Ojabo, who has been sidelined with ankle/knee injuries since Week 3.

Ojabo missed nearly all his rookie season coming back from an Achilles tear and was in line to be a major part of Baltimore's pass rush in his second year. He had a sack in the Ravens' season opener against the Houston Texans but went down with an injury on Sept. 24 against the Colts.

When the Ravens were in London, Ojabo told reporters that he had opted not to have surgery,a%20minimum%20of%20four%20games.) and was going to continue to rehab in hopes of returning this season.

Baltimore still leads the NFL with 35 sacks, four more than the second-place Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens have 13 players with at least one sack and are led by defensive tackle Justin Madubuike's 7.5 sacks. Veterans Kyle Van Noy (5.0 sacks) and Jadeveon Clowney (3.5 sacks) have picked up the slack at outside linebacker with Ojabo sidelined and Odafe Oweh (2.0 sacks) has had a strong return from an ankle injury.

The Ravens are also hoping for the return of outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, who has been on the non-football injury list since the beginning of the season with a knee injury.

Ravens Thrive on Being Frontrunners

The Ravens have rarely trailed this season, thriving on scoring first and playing with the lead.

Baltimore scored first in eight of its nine games, the only exception being Week 8 against the Cardinals. The Ravens only trailed for five minutes and 25 seconds in that game. After Arizona opened the game with a touchdown drive, Baltimore answered on its next possession to tie the score, 7-7, on its way to a 31-24 victory.

The Ravens have only trailed in two other games. They were never behind in their 17-10 loss to the Steelers in Week 5 until Kenny Pickett's touchdown pass to George Pickens put the Steelers ahead with 1:17 left to play.

In their 22-19 overtime loss to the Colts in Week 3, the Ravens trailed for a total of 22 minutes before eventually losing in overtime.

Harbaugh isn't worried about the Ravens not having much experience with playing from behind this season.

"My mom always says, 'Get the lead, keep the lead,'" Harbaugh said. "I'm going to stick with that. Mom's advice is always the best advice."

Harbaugh Muses on Perplexing Player Fines