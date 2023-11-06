Lamar Jackson Is 'Completely Fine' After Injury Scare

Lamar Jackson is "completely fine" after a coming up a little gimpy following a run in Sunday's 37-3 win over the Seahawks.
Head Coach John Harbaugh confirmed Monday that there is no concern about Jackson's health.
Jackson was tackled by Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner at the end of a fourth-down run and got up limping a little.
Jackson stayed in for the rest of that series and another before Tyler Huntley replaced him early in the fourth quarter. When asked about his health after the game, Jackson said, "I feel great."
Ravens Will Continue to Have a Running Back Rotation
Keaton Mitchell exploded onto the national scene with his 138 rushing yards in Sunday's win. But in Baltimore, they've know about Mitchell's talent since offseason practices.
Harbaugh said coaches had been talking about making sure Mitchell got some touches, and he did that with 10 against the Seahawks. Meanwhile, Justice Hill had 13 carries and Gus Edwards has five.
"It was something we were all hoping would happen, and I thought Todd [Monken] did a good job of making sure it did happen," Harbaugh said. "Then, to see him take off like that, you couldn't have predicted that. Like you said, between the tackles, breaking tackles, those kind of things – that was really great."
So what will Mitchell's role be moving forward? Fantasy football players surely want to know.
"Those three backs [Edwards, Hill, Mitchell] are going to be all playing a lot," Harbaugh said. "Now, you have three healthy backs. We haven't had that a lot. I'm sure there'll be a rotation. They worked that out. Sometimes, it's by certain scheme. Sometimes, it's by who's hot. Sometimes, it's by who's tired. With running backs, it just depends."
David Ojabo Announcement Coming Soon
In other injury news, Harbaugh said there will be an announcement coming soon on the status of outside linebacker David Ojabo, who has been sidelined with ankle/knee injuries since Week 3.
Ojabo missed nearly all his rookie season coming back from an Achilles tear and was in line to be a major part of Baltimore's pass rush in his second year. He had a sack in the Ravens' season opener against the Houston Texans but went down with an injury on Sept. 24 against the Colts.
When the Ravens were in London, Ojabo told reporters that he had opted not to have surgery,a%20minimum%20of%20four%20games.) and was going to continue to rehab in hopes of returning this season.
Baltimore still leads the NFL with 35 sacks, four more than the second-place Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens have 13 players with at least one sack and are led by defensive tackle Justin Madubuike's 7.5 sacks. Veterans Kyle Van Noy (5.0 sacks) and Jadeveon Clowney (3.5 sacks) have picked up the slack at outside linebacker with Ojabo sidelined and Odafe Oweh (2.0 sacks) has had a strong return from an ankle injury.
The Ravens are also hoping for the return of outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, who has been on the non-football injury list since the beginning of the season with a knee injury.
Ravens Thrive on Being Frontrunners
The Ravens have rarely trailed this season, thriving on scoring first and playing with the lead.
Baltimore scored first in eight of its nine games, the only exception being Week 8 against the Cardinals. The Ravens only trailed for five minutes and 25 seconds in that game. After Arizona opened the game with a touchdown drive, Baltimore answered on its next possession to tie the score, 7-7, on its way to a 31-24 victory.
The Ravens have only trailed in two other games. They were never behind in their 17-10 loss to the Steelers in Week 5 until Kenny Pickett's touchdown pass to George Pickens put the Steelers ahead with 1:17 left to play.
In their 22-19 overtime loss to the Colts in Week 3, the Ravens trailed for a total of 22 minutes before eventually losing in overtime.
Harbaugh isn't worried about the Ravens not having much experience with playing from behind this season.
"My mom always says, 'Get the lead, keep the lead,'" Harbaugh said. "I'm going to stick with that. Mom's advice is always the best advice."
Harbaugh Muses on Perplexing Player Fines
Many players around the league have been perplexed by recent fines they've received from the NFL for unnecessary roughness. Ravens Pro Bowl fullback Pat Ricard was fined $21,694 for a block against the Cardinals in Week 8 that appeared to be nothing more than an ordinary football play.
"Just gonna plead my case," Ricard said after Sunday's win. "I don't think I should be fined. I think it should be reduced or taken away. It wasn't blatant; it wasn't ridiculous. It wasn't like the crown of my helmet [went] right into the guy. But it is what it is."
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley was fined $16,391 for unnecessary roughness for a block against the Titans in London and said he has appealed that decision.
"There's definitely frustration," Stanley said. "Guys think things (have) got a little soft in that regard. We just have to be compliant with the rules at hand, try our best. We're not going to stop playing Ravens football."
Harbaugh was asked about any discussions he's had about the recent fines that have been levied.
"Every now and then, I'll make a call just to understand it, because the guys do talk about," Harbaugh said. "We're coaching these things, so we want to understand how the league views it. We also understand that there is a process that is in place to take a look at that, so it's not just one sided.
"It's not like the NCAA, where there's just a judge, jury and executioner. It's the NFL, and there's a Players Association that has an opportunity to create some fairness, which is good; that's the way it should be. So, they'll challenge those fines, and a decision will be made, and then you move forward; that's just how it works. That's collective bargaining, and it actually works out really well."