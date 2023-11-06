Presented by

Lamar Jackson Is 'Completely Fine' After Injury Scare

Nov 06, 2023 at 03:48 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Clifton-Brown
by Ryan Mink & Clifton Brown
11623N&N
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is "completely fine" after a coming up a little gimpy following a run in Sunday's 37-3 win over the Seahawks.

Head Coach John Harbaugh confirmed Monday that there is no concern about Jackson's health.

Jackson was tackled by Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner at the end of a fourth-down run and got up limping a little.

Jackson stayed in for the rest of that series and another before Tyler Huntley replaced him early in the fourth quarter. When asked about his health after the game, Jackson said, "I feel great."

Ravens Will Continue to Have a Running Back Rotation

Keaton Mitchell exploded onto the national scene with his 138 rushing yards in Sunday's win. But in Baltimore, they've know about Mitchell's talent since offseason practices.

Harbaugh said coaches had been talking about making sure Mitchell got some touches, and he did that with 10 against the Seahawks. Meanwhile, Justice Hill had 13 carries and Gus Edwards has five.

"It was something we were all hoping would happen, and I thought Todd [Monken] did a good job of making sure it did happen," Harbaugh said. "Then, to see him take off like that, you couldn't have predicted that. Like you said, between the tackles, breaking tackles, those kind of things – that was really great."

So what will Mitchell's role be moving forward? Fantasy football players surely want to know.

"Those three backs [Edwards, Hill, Mitchell] are going to be all playing a lot," Harbaugh said. "Now, you have three healthy backs. We haven't had that a lot. I'm sure there'll be a rotation. They worked that out. Sometimes, it's by certain scheme. Sometimes, it's by who's hot. Sometimes, it's by who's tired. With running backs, it just depends."

David Ojabo Announcement Coming Soon

In other injury news, Harbaugh said there will be an announcement coming soon on the status of outside linebacker David Ojabo, who has been sidelined with ankle/knee injuries since Week 3.

Ojabo missed nearly all his rookie season coming back from an Achilles tear and was in line to be a major part of Baltimore's pass rush in his second year. He had a sack in the Ravens' season opener against the Houston Texans but went down with an injury on Sept. 24 against the Colts.

When the Ravens were in London, Ojabo told reporters that he had opted not to have surgery,a%20minimum%20of%20four%20games.) and was going to continue to rehab in hopes of returning this season.

Baltimore still leads the NFL with 35 sacks, four more than the second-place Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens have 13 players with at least one sack and are led by defensive tackle Justin Madubuike's 7.5 sacks. Veterans Kyle Van Noy (5.0 sacks) and Jadeveon Clowney (3.5 sacks) have picked up the slack at outside linebacker with Ojabo sidelined and Odafe Oweh (2.0 sacks) has had a strong return from an ankle injury.

The Ravens are also hoping for the return of outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, who has been on the non-football injury list since the beginning of the season with a knee injury.

Ravens Thrive on Being Frontrunners

The Ravens have rarely trailed this season, thriving on scoring first and playing with the lead.

Baltimore scored first in eight of its nine games, the only exception being Week 8 against the Cardinals. The Ravens only trailed for five minutes and 25 seconds in that game. After Arizona opened the game with a touchdown drive, Baltimore answered on its next possession to tie the score, 7-7, on its way to a 31-24 victory.

The Ravens have only trailed in two other games. They were never behind in their 17-10 loss to the Steelers in Week 5 until Kenny Pickett's touchdown pass to George Pickens put the Steelers ahead with 1:17 left to play.

In their 22-19 overtime loss to the Colts in Week 3, the Ravens trailed for a total of 22 minutes before eventually losing in overtime.

Harbaugh isn't worried about the Ravens not having much experience with playing from behind this season.

"My mom always says, 'Get the lead, keep the lead,'" Harbaugh said. "I'm going to stick with that. Mom's advice is always the best advice."

Harbaugh Muses on Perplexing Player Fines

Many players around the league have been perplexed by recent fines they've received from the NFL for unnecessary roughness. Ravens Pro Bowl fullback Pat Ricard was fined $21,694 for a block against the Cardinals in Week 8 that appeared to be nothing more than an ordinary football play.

"Just gonna plead my case," Ricard said after Sunday's win. "I don't think I should be fined. I think it should be reduced or taken away. It wasn't blatant; it wasn't ridiculous. It wasn't like the crown of my helmet [went] right into the guy. But it is what it is."

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley was fined $16,391 for unnecessary roughness for a block against the Titans in London and said he has appealed that decision.

"There's definitely frustration," Stanley said. "Guys think things (have) got a little soft in that regard. We just have to be compliant with the rules at hand, try our best. We're not going to stop playing Ravens football."

Harbaugh was asked about any discussions he's had about the recent fines that have been levied.

"Every now and then, I'll make a call just to understand it, because the guys do talk about," Harbaugh said. "We're coaching these things, so we want to understand how the league views it. We also understand that there is a process that is in place to take a look at that, so it's not just one sided.

"It's not like the NCAA, where there's just a judge, jury and executioner. It's the NFL, and there's a Players Association that has an opportunity to create some fairness, which is good; that's the way it should be. So, they'll challenge those fines, and a decision will be made, and then you move forward; that's just how it works. That's collective bargaining, and it actually works out really well."

Related Content

news

John Harbaugh Impressed By Kyle Hamilton's Strides in Year 2

Walk though practices on Friday have been working for the Ravens. John Harbaugh would be in favor of pushing back the trade deadline.
news

Zay Flowers Isn't Motivated to Outshine Fellow Rookie Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Mike Macdonald views having a surplus of talent at safety as a 'great problem.' Todd Monken likes where the offense is heading.
news

Rashod Bateman Feels He's 'Getting Back to His Old Self, Maybe Even Better'

John Harbaugh believes the Ravens have everything they need after not making a deadline deal. Lamar Jackson says opponents are holding Odell Beckham Jr. because they have to. The Ravens are wary of Seattle's wide receivers.
news

No Dire Need, But Ravens Are Busy Talking at Trade Deadline

Odell Beckham Jr. is 'playing really well' and is eager. John Harbaugh envisions a big second half of the season for Rashod Bateman.
news

Part of Marquise Brown Trade, Tyler Linderbaum Is Taking Off in Year 2

John Harbaugh talks about preparing for two quarterbacks. Arizona's rushing attack has been a strength this season. 
news

How the Offense Plans to Keep Rolling After Breakout Performance

The Ravens won't be caught off guard if Kyler Murray plays. Arizona native Mark Andrews looks forward to playing back home. The Ravens will continue to mix and match slot corners.
news

Lamar Jackson, Ravens Talk About Reunion With Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown

Ravens coaches were hard on players in meetings this week. John Harbaugh is involved in trade deadline conversations.
news

After Blowout Win, John Harbaugh's Message Doesn't Change

Harbaugh puts no stock into travel fatigue. Fumbles remain the Ravens' offensive bugaboo. Injury update on Keaton Mitchell. Arthur Maulet stands out in extensive action.
news

Facing Lions Brings Back Great Memories for Justin Tucker

John Harbaugh has high praise for Dan Campbell. Terrell Suggs is welcome to address the team on Sunday. Ronnie Stanley is feeling better and plans to take his game to another level.
news

Todd Monken Talks About Red Zone, Second Half Struggles

Rashod Bateman has worked to regain sharpness after missing time early. Odafe Oweh is a full go in practice, while Jadeveon Clowney and Brent Urban return.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. Has Zay Flowers' Back, Talks About Dustup With Jeffery Simmons

Lamar Jackson wants the offense to improve its second half production. Jackson says he and Rashod Bateman are on the same page. John Harbaugh gives update on Tyus Bowser.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising