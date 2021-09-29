Lamar Jackson Is Airing It Out, And Soon Getting Another Weapon

The Lions seemed determined to disrupt Jackson's running and Baltimore's rushing attack overall, but Jackson made them pay and would have done so even more without the drops.

"OTAs and stuff, we've been working on pushing the ball down the field. That was a huge emphasis coming in," Jackson said. "Coach was telling us, if we get a few during the game it will help us out throughout the game. That's definitely what we've been trying to do. Sometimes we do, sometimes we don't, but hopefully we'll be hitting a lot more throughout the season."

Much of the talk heading into the 2020 season was opening up the field more vertically and outside the numbers, but it didn't materialize in the first half of the year and the Ravens leaned on their rushing attack more down the stretch.

It's only been three games, but so far, the early returns this season suggest that Jackson and the passing offense are taking that next step this time.

"It's not surprising to me," Jackson said. "But I just want to win. I don't really get into the statistics part of the game. It's about winning at the end of the day and that's what we've been doing."