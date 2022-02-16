Lamar Jackson Is Back on the Field, Throwing to His Receivers

Feb 16, 2022 at 11:07 AM
Ryan Mink

Lamar Jackson didn't waste any time getting back to work.

Jackson posted Instagram clips of him back on the field Tuesday, showing his injured ankle has healed and that he's jumping into his preparations for 2022.

Jackson was passing to Ravens wide receivers Rashod Bateman and James Proche II. Throwing mechanics trainer Adam Dedeaux, who also worked with Jackson last offseason, was in attendance too.

Jackson missed the final four games due to a bone bruise in his ankle that was slower to heal than expected. At the end of January, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Jackson told him he's starting back to work the day after the Super Bowl. Looks like Jackson was pretty much dead on with his timeline.

It's clear that, after the Ravens missed this year's playoffs and finished at the bottom of the AFC North, Jackson has a big rebound in mind.

"Lamar is really determined," Harbaugh said. "The conversations I've had with him, he's really, really determined. I mean, I can't even emphasize enough how determined he is to improve and get our offense where it needs to be."

