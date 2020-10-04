Lamar Jackson Is Highly Impressed With Sam Koch's Passing

Three plays later, Lamar Jackson hit Mark Andrews with a 25-yard touchdown that put the Ravens ahead, 21-7, in the second quarter. As Head Coach John Harbaugh said, it was "very important" in the game to give the Ravens some cushion.

"He's just so good at it. He's clutch as can be," Harbaugh said. "And then Miles, he's a young guy – to step in that situation and make that play was tremendous."

Koch is now the most accurate passer in NFL history. Bill Donckers was a quarterback for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1976 and 1977. Of players with at least five passes, Donckers and Koch were the only ones with a perfect completion percentage. Donckers was 6-for-6, and now Koch has bested him at 7-for-7. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mohamed Sanu was 6-of-6 at one time, but now sits at 7-of-8.

Jackson has made great strides in improving his completion percentage over his young career, but even he can't compare to Koch.