Lamar Jackson Is 'Really Determined' to Improve

Harbaugh said Jackson's ankle is improving, and that his target date to begin offseason workouts is Feb. 14, the day after Super Bowl LVI. The bone bruise that he suffered took longer to heal than originally expected.

"Those things are really unpredictable," Harbaugh said. "Lamar felt like he was going to be back. He worked really hard at getting back. It just didn't really heal. There's not a great deal of blood flow down there in the low ankle, foot area where the bruise was. It just didn't heal very quickly, and it was painful. You could see it. He stayed in the boot longer than we thought. He was still limping even at the end of the season. I talked to him Saturday, he said it felt great. It was really getting better."

The 2021 season had peaks and valleys for Jackson, the NFL's most valuable player in 2019. In Week 2, he lead the Ravens to a come-from-behind victory over the Chiefs, a team he had never defeated in three previous tries. In Week 5, Jackson played one of the best games of this career, leading Baltimore to a 31-25 comeback win over the Colts with a season-high four touchdown passes, all in the second half.

Jackson was in the conversation for MVP at that point, throwing downfield and outside the numbers with success and silencing criticism about his ability to rally Baltimore to comeback victories with his arm.

However, the struggles for Jackson began during a 22-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, when the Ravens had no effective answer for Miami's blitz-heavy scheme. Other opponents followed suit by blitzing the Ravens more frequently. During the last three games prior to his injury against the Cleveland Browns, Jackson threw three touchdown passes and six interceptions and was sacked 13 times. For the season, Jackson was sacked a career-high 38 times despite playing just 12 games.

The Ravens were shorthanded offensively, without top running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards all season and without All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley for all but the season-opener. However, Harbaugh said Jackson was not looking for alibis, just looking to get better. He's still only 25 years old, one of the league's most dynamic players who has proven he can take over games.

All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews is coming off the best pass-catching season in Ravens history, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown had his first 1,000-yard season and first-round pick Rashod Bateman became an immediate contributor, despite not playing until Week 6 due to groin surgery. However, Jackson's play is the key to the operation, and Harbaugh is confident that the franchise quarterback will continue to grow in a quarterback-driven league.