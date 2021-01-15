Lamar Jackson Keeps Winning As He Keeps Learning

Lamar Jackson just turned 24 years old, but he doesn't believe in wasting time.

On the field, he's having a torrid stretch, clearly in the zone as the Ravens prepare for Saturday's divisional playoff game in Buffalo. But in other areas, Jackson has found a comfort zone that could help the Ravens reach their ultimate goal.

Teammates follow Jackson's lead, not just because he's a dynamic player or because he's the quarterback. It's also because he's greatly respected.

Marlon Humphrey said he was even more confident the Ravens would win last weekend after listening to Jackson speak to the team the night before the game. When left guard Bradley Bozeman was asked recently what it was like to block for Jackson, Bozeman described what it felt like to play with Jackson.

"He's a better person than he is a player," Bozeman said. "The guy has had every opportunity to let his head get big or just not be a humble guy, and he has continued week in and week out, year in and year out, to continue to keep that strong, hard-fighting mindset. Lamar is a great leader. He's a great teammate. I'm happy to call him my quarterback. I wouldn't pick anyone else in the league, or ever."

With teammates looking for Jackson to lead them, he's doing it in multiple ways. Some are saying that Jackson has matured, but he has always been mature beyond his years. It might be better to say that Jackson is evolving, using past experiences to find what it takes to lead the Ravens to a championship.