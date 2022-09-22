Late for Work 9/22: Lamar Jackson Might Lead the League in Passing, Says Film Analyst

Sunday's game in Foxborough, Mass., will mark the third time Jackson has faced New England. The first two meetings had contrasting results for the Ravens quarterback.

In 2019, Jackson accounted for three touchdowns (one passing, two rushing) to lead the Ravens to a 37-20 win over a Patriots squad that entered that Sunday night contest at M&T Bank Stadium with an 8-0 record and allowing just 7.6 points per game.

When the teams squared off in a Sunday night game in 2020, the 3-5 Patriots knocked off the 6-2 Ravens, 23-17, in a downpour in Foxborough.

"I'll say the weather played a big part last time we played," Jackson said yesterday. "Every time we got up and lined up on offense, it was heavy rains; you can't even throw the ball through this rain, you can't run the ball, you probably can't even see your opponent if you're trying to make him miss. But hopefully, it's perfect weather."

Belichick said those games will have little bearing on what happens Sunday.