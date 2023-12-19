A Star and Leader: Lamar Jackson Has Elevated in Multiple Ways

"Lamar has been a great leader in his own way all the way through," Harbaugh said. "I think we all grow; we evolve, circumstances change, [and] we find ourselves in a different place.

"I've always admired Lamar for every part of what he's doing, and I also understand like all of us, we're all dealing and going through things and we're doing our best and he's always been that way. He's always done his best, and he's doing his best right now. And I would say this, He's an A-plus leader right now. He's taken the team in that sense, he's been glue. He's been glue for the guys, and it's been great to see."