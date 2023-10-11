Lamar Jackson Is Surprised He's an International Star, Loving London

Harbaugh was asked if he was concerned about the playing surface for Sunday's game, though he hadn't seen it yet.

"There are good turf fields and all that," Harbaugh said. "I'm looking forward to seeing the one here at the [Tottenham Hotspur] stadium, but I'm a grass guy. I'm with the players on that. Grass is natural. It plays better.

"I just appreciate our owner, Steve Bisciotti. Seven or eight years ago, he had an opportunity. The players came to him. We had turf [in our stadium], and they just asked him, 'Can you make the stadium grass?' And he did it, right away. It didn't matter what the cost was. He spends a lot of money to keep that grass up, so yes, I'm a grass guy."

Ravens Held 45-Minute Team Meeting to Refocus

Before Wednesday's practice, the Ravens held a 45-minute team meeting and regrouped following their 17-10 loss to the Steelers.

"The message was, essentially, what we're capable of doing and becoming and what we need to do to get there," Harbaugh said. "It's a fine line between good and great, and breaking bad.

"We're a good football team. We're capable of being great. Let's go to work and do the things we need to do – every little detail – to take that next step and become a great football team. You have to do it time and time again, and that's what we're trying to do."

Jackson said Harbaugh echoed how the players felt. The Ravens have lost six fumbles this season, tied with Denver for second most in the NFL. The Vikings have lost eight fumbles to lead the league.

"Coach is feeling how we're feeling," Jackson said. "We should be 5-0, I believe. We just have to put points on the board, protect the ball. That was one of the main things he was saying to us. Every week we've had a turnover, whether it's me or someone else. The ball is our prized possession. Our defense is going a great job. We need to help them out.