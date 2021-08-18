Lamar Jackson Looks Sharp, 'More Focused Than He's Ever Been'

After the Ravens focused much of their attention on upgrading the offense this offseason, the unit has taken one hit after another in training camp.

Before the very first practice, star quarterback Lamar Jackson went on the COVID list for 10 days. Top receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown has been out since the second practice. First-round receiver Rashod Bateman went down and got surgery. Multiple members of the offensive line have missed time.

Yet tight end Mark Andrews is pleased with what he's seen from Baltimore's offense, and particularly the man at the center. Since his return, Jackson's sharp practices have brought some calm, and encouragement, despite the choppy waters around him.

Jackson had another strong showing Wednesday in the first of two joint practices against the Carolina Panthers.

"Lamar is slinging the rock like he didn't have those 10 days off with COVID," Andrews said. "I always think he throws the ball incredible. But yes, he's slinging the rock, man, He's putting the ball right where it needs to be, and he's locked in. He's more focused than he's ever been."