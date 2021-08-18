Lamar Jackson Looks Sharp, 'More Focused Than He's Ever Been'

After the Ravens focused much of their attention on upgrading the offense this offseason, the unit has taken one hit after another in training camp.

Before the very first practice, star quarterback Lamar Jackson went on the COVID list for 10 days. Top receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown has been out since the second practice. First-round receiver Rashod Bateman went down and got surgery. Multiple members of the offensive line have missed time.

Yet tight end Mark Andrews is pleased with what he's seen from Baltimore's offense, and particularly the man at the center. Since his return, Jackson's sharp practices have brought some calm, and encouragement, despite the choppy waters around him.

Jackson had another strong showing Wednesday in the first of two joint practices against the Carolina Panthers.

"Lamar is slinging the rock like he didn't have those 10 days off with COVID," Andrews said. "I always think he throws the ball incredible. But yes, he's slinging the rock, man, He's putting the ball right where it needs to be, and he's locked in. He's more focused than he's ever been."

Jackson gets a strong test every day from one of the best secondaries in the league in Baltimore, but Carolina is no slouch either with rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn (the 8th-overall pick in this year's draft), Donte Jackson and safety Jeremy Chinn, who was one of the league's top rookies last year.

What's been notable about the Ravens' offense since Jackson has returned is that even as players have suffered injuries, others have stepped up. Wide receiver James Proche II has been a standout at the Under Armour Performance Center and he transferred that to going against Carolina.

"We've been plugging along. Obviously, there are some injuries and stuff like that, but the guys that are in there, and are going, are working extremely hard," Andrews said. "People are flying around, making plays. I know you see 'Pro' [Proche] out here catching the ball like no one's business."

