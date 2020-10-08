Lamar Jackson Misses Second Straight Practice

Oct 08, 2020 at 03:23 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

100820-Jackson
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson did not practice for a second straight day Thursday, marking the first time that's happened in his three-year career, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Jackson was a surprise absentee from Wednesday's practice with what was listed as a knee issue. He did not suffer any obvious injury in last week's game against Washington.

Jackson and Head Coach John Harbaugh spoke with reporters Wednesday morning before practice and did not mention any injury.

"It kind of falls in the it-is-what-it-is category. It's part of life of what we do," Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday. "Players who don't practice, they're in meetings, they're engaged, they're certainly watching what everybody else at their position is doing just as a backup would. That's just how it goes and you make the best of it.

"We certainly want everybody out there, but you've got to figure some things out sometimes."

CBS Sports reporter Jason La Canfora is reporting that Jackson is expected to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted that it's a minor knee issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens Release Seventh-Round Pick Geno Stone

Rookie safety Geno Stone from Iowa was not active in any of the first four games.
news

News & Notes: Ravens Adjusting to What Defenses Throw at Them

Greg Roman likes spreading touches among running backs. Ravens aren't sleeping on A.J. Green. Pernell McPhee thinks Patrick Queen has a very bright future.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Stream Ravens vs. Bengals

The Ravens take on the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m.
news

Late for Work 10/8: Could Devin Duvernay Be the Spark the Offense Needs?

Gus Edwards is 'as reliable as they come' as a rusher. Marshal Yanda talks about life after the NFL. Patrick Queen is among the top-ranked rookies at the season's quarter mark.
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Bengals

Lamar Jackson (knee) sat out practice, but Ronnie Stanley (shoulder) and Derek Wolfe (elbow) returned.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson 'Not Happy,' Wants More Deep Completions

Containing Bengals running back Joe Mixon is a Ravens focal point. In a bounce back game, Patrick Queen didn't let his eyes deceive him. Marquise Brown gets more practice reps, but he's still monitored. 
news

Joe Flacco Steps in as New York Jets' Starter

With Sam Darnold dealing with a shoulder injury, the former Ravens quarterback is back in a starting position.
news

Lamar Jackson's Thoughts on His First Matchup With Joe Burrow

The AFC North has another good young quarterback in Cincinnati's Joe Burrow, who could be vying with Lamar Jackson for many years to come.
news

Baltimore Sports Reeling From Passing of Vince Bagli

A genial and generous figure, Bagli was a fixture in the city's press corps during a truly one-of-a-kind career.
news

Mailbag: What's Up With the Running Back Rotation?

Will the Ravens incorporate more wide receivers? Should we be afraid of A.J. Green? When will the deep passing game start clicking?
news

Late for Work 10/7: Ravens are 'Going to be Aggressive' at the Trade Deadline

Mark Ingram II and J.K. Dobbins are one of the NFL's best running back tandems. Head coach talk resurfaces for Greg Roman. More praise for Marlon Humphrey's contract. 

Advertising