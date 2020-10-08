Lamar Jackson Misses Second Straight Practice

Lamar Jackson did not practice for a second straight day Thursday, marking the first time that's happened in his three-year career, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Jackson was a surprise absentee from Wednesday's practice with what was listed as a knee issue. He did not suffer any obvious injury in last week's game against Washington.

Jackson and Head Coach John Harbaugh spoke with reporters Wednesday morning before practice and did not mention any injury.

"It kind of falls in the it-is-what-it-is category. It's part of life of what we do," Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday. "Players who don't practice, they're in meetings, they're engaged, they're certainly watching what everybody else at their position is doing just as a backup would. That's just how it goes and you make the best of it.

"We certainly want everybody out there, but you've got to figure some things out sometimes."