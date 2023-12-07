Lamar Jackson Is Missing From Ravens Practice

Lamar Jackson is not at Ravens practice Thursday as the team prepares to face the Los Angeles Rams.
It's Jackson's first absence of the season. He did not indicate anything was wrong Wednesday when speaking with the media after practice.
Jackson is the only Ravens player not practicing as the team health is good following the bye.
Wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who missed Wednesday's session due to illness, returned Thursday.
Step inside Ravens practice as they get ready to take on the Los Angeles Rams Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.