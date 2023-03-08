Late for Work 3/8: Multiple Teams Reportedly Won't Pursue Lamar Jackson. Who's Left, What Could Deals Look Like?

Multiple Teams Reportedly Won't Pursue Lamar Jackson. Who's Left, What Could Deals Look Like?

After the Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson yesterday, making him eligible to negotiate with other teams, reports began to surface that five teams in particular would not be pursuing him.

The teams mentioned were the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins, Washington Commanders, and Las Vegas Raiders, although a subsequent report by ESPN’s Dianna Russini said the Raiders "haven't eliminated any QB options — including Lamar Jackson."

If the reports are accurate, which teams might have interest in signing Jackson? (As a reminder, if Jackson were to sign an offer sheet with another team, the Ravens would have the opportunity to match. If they choose not to, the Ravens would get that team's next two first-round picks.)

ESPN's Bill Barnwell named 16 teams that should consider trading for Jackson, who according to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson is seeking a contract with more guaranteed money than Deshaun Watson’s $230 million. Barnwell's list included the five aforementioned teams. Here's a look at his top six other teams, along with his thoughts on what a deal would look like:

New York Jets

"The simplest scenario would see the Jets sign Jackson to an offer sheet and send the No. 13 overall pick in 2023 and a first-rounder in 2024. They could try to reduce the cost of the deal by including [wide receiver Elijah] Moore, who might need a change of scenery after a frustrating 2022. The Ravens could try to get [quarterback Zach] Wilson in the deal to develop him as a reclamation project, but Wilson would probably fetch only a mid-to-late-round pick if New York included him in the package."

Indianapolis Colts

"If the Ravens are going to take two first-round picks for Jackson, the best offer they're likely to get would come from the Colts. There's a chance they land two top-five picks as part of that deal (if Indy bottoms out in 2023). If they're ready to move on from the 2019 MVP, the No. 4 pick would be a huge building block as Baltimore GM [Eric] DeCosta plans out the team's future."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

"If the Bucs wanted to avoid sending two first-round picks to the Ravens for Jackson, they could include a significant player by adding [wide receiver Chris] Godwin, which would help create cap space at the cost of losing a star receiver. At 27, Godwin would be worth more than a first-round pick in a possible trade, but it likely would take Godwin and a first-rounder to get Jackson to Tampa."

Chicago Bears

Bears get: QB Lamar Jackson, 2023 22nd-overall pick (from Ravens), 2024 second-round pick, 2025 third-round pick (from Colts)

Ravens get: QB Justin Fields (from Bears), 2023 fourth-overall pick, 2024 first-round pick (from Colts)

Colts get: 2023 first-overall pick (from Bears), 2024 fourth-round pick, 2025 fourth-round pick (from Ravens)

"Here's one way every team would land what it wants. The Bears would get three first-round picks for the top selection and immediately ship two of them to the Ravens for Jackson, while also landing second- and third-round picks for Fields. The Colts would trade up from No. 4 to No. 1 and sacrifice their top two picks in 2024 (and a third-rounder in 2025) to get their pick of the quarterbacks.

The Ravens, meanwhile, would trade Jackson and their own first-round pick and land both Fields and two first-rounders from the Colts, including the No. 4 overall selection. Landing at No. 4 would give the Ravens a chance to either trade down for more selections or to go after the best defensive player available."

Houston Texans

"The dream scenario for the Texans would be to hold on to the No. 2 overall selection and trade the 12th pick as the focal point of a package for Jackson. … Would the Ravens be willing to settle for one first-round pick if it were the No. 2 selection? Landing there would give the Ravens the ability to directly draft Jackson's replacement, whether that becomes Bryce Young, Will Levis, C.J. Stroud or [Anthony] Richardson. Most advanced draft models would suggest picks later in the first round and early in the second round are more efficient selections after accounting for cost, but the Ravens might not be able to land a quarterback with those selections. It's a fun idea, but the Texans probably would prefer to hold on to the No. 2 pick and send No. 12 and a 2024 first-rounder to Baltimore."

Tennessee Titans

"The Ravens likely would want the baseline deal of the No. 11 overall pick and that 2024 first-round pick from the Titans, especially given how Tennessee is turning over its roster. I'm not sure [quarterback Ryan] Tannehill has much trade value given his $27 million base salary in 2023, although the Ravens could pursue him as a Jackson replacement after he gets cut."

