Lamar Jackson Named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

Dec 05, 2019 at 09:05 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

QB Lamar Jackson
Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2019
QB Lamar Jackson

During an undefeated November, Lamar Jackson did some unbelievable things.

Jackson has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for November, hardly a surprise after the terrific run he has put together. The Ravens (10-2) are on an eight-game winning streak and Jackson has been the most dominant player in the NFL, winning the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award three of the past five weeks.

With victories over the Patriots, Bengals, Texans, and Rams in November, Baltimore has stormed to the No. 1 spot in the conference following Sunday's 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. During its four November games, Baltimore outscored opponents 172-56.

In his last five games, Jackson has thrown 14 touchdowns passes and no interceptions while completing 72.9 percent of his passes with a quarterback rating of 136.8. He has also rushed for 401 yards and four touchdowns during that same five-game stretch.

Each week, Jackson seems to provide at least one move that shakes an opponent to the ground and leaves people shaking their head.

Jackson enters Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills needing just 63 rushing yards to surpass Michael Vick's record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a season (1,039 set in 2006). As a dual-threat quarterback, Jackson is doing things that have never been done.

He is the only quarterback in NFL history with at least 2,500 passing yards (2,532) and 950 rushing yards (977) in a season. In Weeks 11 & 12, Jackson became the first player to throw at least four touchdown passes and have at least 50 yards rushing in back-to-back games. In Week 6 vs. Cincinnati, Jackson became the first player to pass for 200 yards (236) and rush for 150 yards (152) in a regular-season game. In Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals, Jackson became the only player to throw for at least 250 yards and rush for 120 yards in a regular season game.

Leading the league in touchdowns (32), Jackson already has four games with at least 100 yards rushing this season, the most ever in one season by a quarterback. Baltimore has the league's highest-scoring offense (33.8 points per game) and the NFL's top rushing attack.

Winning the AFC Offensive Player of the Month award is the latest honor for Jackson during an MVP-caliber season.

