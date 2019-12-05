Lamar Jackson Named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

Jackson enters Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills needing just 63 rushing yards to surpass Michael Vick's record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a season (1,039 set in 2006). As a dual-threat quarterback, Jackson is doing things that have never been done.

He is the only quarterback in NFL history with at least 2,500 passing yards (2,532) and 950 rushing yards (977) in a season. In Weeks 11 & 12, Jackson became the first player to throw at least four touchdown passes and have at least 50 yards rushing in back-to-back games. In Week 6 vs. Cincinnati, Jackson became the first player to pass for 200 yards (236) and rush for 150 yards (152) in a regular-season game. In Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals, Jackson became the only player to throw for at least 250 yards and rush for 120 yards in a regular season game.