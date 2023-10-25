Lamar Jackson Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Oct 25, 2023 at 02:20 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

102523lamar
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson took over the game against the Lions and took home another honor.

Jackson was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the ninth time in his career after his performance in Week 7 when he led Baltimore to a 38-6 victory over Detroit.

Leading touchdown drives on Baltimore's first four possessions, Jackson completed 21 of 27 passes for a season-high 357 yards and three touchdowns. He had a seven 7-yard touchdown run on Baltimore's opening drive, and he also hurt the Lions with his mobility by extending plays in the pocket, buying more time to connect with receivers downfield.

Jackson is leading Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's attack with decisiveness, and it resulted in his most impressive performance of the season against Detroit. It's the first time Jackson has won the award since Week 5 of the 2021 season.

"He has a good feel in the pocket; he always has," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

"One time he came all the way back, and he hit 'Bate' (Rashod Bateman) to the right on a deep in [and] stop route. It was the fifth read in the progression. A, had time to do it [and] B, he had the wherewithal and the understanding. He's good enough to get to his fifth read. That's pretty great."

His longest completion against the Lions came on an 80-yard catch and run from Jackson to Gus Edwards, when Jackson adlibbed. It appeared Jackson was supposed to run to the left but didn't like what he saw with a defender crashing down. Jackson changed his mind on the fly and found Edwards leaking out and wide open.

"That's just Lamar being Lamar," Harbaugh said. "It's just some of his innate talents. How he sees the game is pretty special."

