Lamar Jackson Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Jackson is leading Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's attack with decisiveness, and it resulted in his most impressive performance of the season against Detroit. It's the first time Jackson has won the award since Week 5 of the 2021 season.

"He has a good feel in the pocket; he always has," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

"One time he came all the way back, and he hit 'Bate' (Rashod Bateman) to the right on a deep in [and] stop route. It was the fifth read in the progression. A, had time to do it [and] B, he had the wherewithal and the understanding. He's good enough to get to his fifth read. That's pretty great."

His longest completion against the Lions came on an 80-yard catch and run from Jackson to Gus Edwards, when Jackson adlibbed. It appeared Jackson was supposed to run to the left but didn't like what he saw with a defender crashing down. Jackson changed his mind on the fly and found Edwards leaking out and wide open.