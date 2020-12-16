Lamar Jackson Named AFC Player of the Week After Cleveland Win

"He is a great player. Again, reigning MVP. We know he is great," Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We played him before, and he made a bunch of plays. Again, I give them credit."

"It was like a scene out of a movie," Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said. "As soon as [Trace McSorley] went down, you could see Lamar come trotting back onto the field. It was like geez. He is a great player. You are just going to have to try to contain him. You are never going to be able to stop guys like that. He is just a great player."

Jackson hasn't brought home as much hardware this season as he did last, when he was crowned the league's MVP. He was named the AFC's Offensive Player of the Week five times last season.