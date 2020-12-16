Lamar Jackson Named AFC Player of the Week After Cleveland Win

Lamar Jackson may save his best for the Cleveland Browns. Jackson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after the Ravens' epic 47-42 win in Cleveland on Monday Night Football.
It's Jackson's second time winning the award this season. The other time was after Week 1, also against the Browns, when Jackson threw three touchdowns in a 38-6 rout.
This time, Jackson wore down Cleveland with his legs, then delivered the knockout blow with his arm.
At halftime, Jackson had just 53 passing yards on six attempts, but he had already run for two touchdowns. Jackson ran through the Browns more in the third quarter, then went to the locker room with cramps.
After he returned to the field, Jackson delivered a 44-yard fourth-down touchdown to Marquise "Hollywood" Brown late in the fourth quarter. Jackson then completed four straight passes for 38 yards on the Ravens' final drive with just over a minute left to put Justin Tucker in position for the game-winning 55-yard field goal.
"He is a great player. Again, reigning MVP. We know he is great," Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We played him before, and he made a bunch of plays. Again, I give them credit."
"It was like a scene out of a movie," Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said. "As soon as [Trace McSorley] went down, you could see Lamar come trotting back onto the field. It was like geez. He is a great player. You are just going to have to try to contain him. You are never going to be able to stop guys like that. He is just a great player."
Jackson hasn't brought home as much hardware this season as he did last, when he was crowned the league's MVP. He was named the AFC's Offensive Player of the Week five times last season.
That will be just fine with Jackson so long as he gets the Ravens back in the playoffs and takes them further this time. The Lombardi Trophy is the only award he truly cares about.