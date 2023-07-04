Late for Work 7/4: The Lamar Jackson Narrative People Are Overthinking

The Lamar Jackson Narrative People Are Overthinking

Have you heard the one about the Ravens being doomed when they fall behind in games?

Of course you have, but that doesn't mean it's accurate. In NFL.com’s Adam Rank’s look at the state of the 2023 Ravens, he said people are overthinking that narrative.

"I feel like I hear a lot of dumb narratives suggesting Lamar Jackson can't throw," Rank wrote. "… I just want to point out that since at least 2000 (min. 50 attempts), Jackson ranks first in the NFL in pass yards per attempt (9.2) and passer rating (115.8) when the Ravens are trailing with two minutes or less remaining in the fourth quarter. He also has a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 5:1 in those scenarios, which is tied for second in the NFL over that span. Dude can sling it."

Rank noted that Jackson has posted those numbers despite never having a Pro Bowl wide receiver. This season, Jackson will have the best wide receiver corps of his career, thanks in large part to the addition of three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. and first-round pick Zay Flowers.

Rank also referred to new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken as a "huge get."

"One thing you might note about Monken is that he liked to throw the football during his time with the Bucs [from 2016 to 2018]a lot," Rank wrote. "How is that going to work with the Ravens? That's one of the key questions heading into this season. I mean, I don't think it's any coincidence they hired a potentially pass-heavy play-caller."

A Healthy J.K. Dobbins is Poised to Have 'Really Big Year'

Monken's pass-heavy play-calling also could benefit Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins. The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec identified Dobbins as a breakout candidate and said he expects the 2020 second-round pick to be used more as a dual threat than in years past.

"If Dobbins is healthy, I think he could have a really big year," Zrebiec wrote. "One, I think — and this is my speculation more than anything — that the Ravens will be more willing to give him a heavier workload. And two, I'd fully expect him, in Monken's offense, to be more involved in the passing game, so that will result in more all-purpose yardage."

On the defensive side of the ball, Zrebiec named two breakout candidates.