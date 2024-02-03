50 Words or Less: Lamar Jackson's Next Step

The morning after the Ravens' AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, General Manager Eric DeCosta boarded a flight to Mobile, Ala., and Head Coach John Harbaugh was probably preparing for the strong possibility that he would need a new defensive coordinator.

The Ravens expected to be preparing for a trip to Vegas this weekend, but as Forrest Gump taught us, “S--- happens.” In the NFL, there's no time to wallow in it.

Here are my (final) thoughts on what happened in the AFC Championship, what it means for Lamar Jackson, and some of the top storylines entering the offseason – all in 50 words or less:

The Ravens' AFC Championship loss reignited the "Lamar doesn't win in the playoffs" narrative. I think it's hogwash. Jackson had a historically good performance just one week earlier versus Houston. He didn't play his best game against the Chiefs, but that's not because of some deep embedded flaw.

The Ravens gave Jackson the keys to the offense all season long and it paid off handsomely. Baltimore's coaches did so again for a trip to the Super Bowl. Harbaugh said Friday, a "big part" of the game plan versus the Chiefs were run-pass options. Jackson often chose pass.