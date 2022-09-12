Late for Work 9/12: Lamar Jackson Gives the NFL Another Reminder

The Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker: "We spent so much of summer 2021 hearing how the game had slowed down for Queen, how Madubuike flashed the quickness of a fearsome interior playmaker. All that appetite wetting for sophomore breakout seasons, and then it never quite happened for either player. So we stopped talking about them so much. We followed the what-have-you-done-for-me-lately rules of the hype cycle. One game against the Jets does not wipe away the uneven track records of these 2020 draft picks, but they sure played pretty well, didn't they?"