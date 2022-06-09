Patrick Queen Is Planning a Year 3 Breakout

Queen has been a starting inside linebacker since Day 1 and led the Ravens in tackles last year with 98, including 10 tackles for loss. However, after playing 80% percent of the defensive snaps as a rookie, Queen played 76% of the defensive snaps last season.

That irked Queen, who loves football and hates coming off the field. One of his primary goals for 2022 is to secure his role as an every-down linebacker in new Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald's system, a playmaker who's simply too valuable to take off the field in any situation.

"That is very important to me, especially seeing last year how I didn't get on the field that much," Queen said. "This offseason, I just focused on being in shape this year and just coming back being stronger, and like I said being more vocal and understanding stuff now. I'm comfortable now, everything is in a rhythm, so now that I can be in those positions, I can stay on the field all the time now."