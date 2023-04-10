Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr. FaceTime After Star WR Joins Ravens

Apr 09, 2023 at 10:05 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

040923-Lamar-OBH
@new_era8/Instagram
QB Lamar Jackson facetimes with WR Odell Beckham Jr. after the Ravens agree to terms on a 1-year deal with OBJ.

It seems Lamar Jackson has given his thumbs up to the Ravens' addition of Odell Beckham Jr.

Jackson posted on Instagram a screenshot of a FaceTime call with the star wide receiver just a couple hours after news broke that Beckham had agreed to terms with the Ravens on a one-year deal.

Beckham responded to the post with, "SHEEEEESH".

Beckham first broke the news that he had chosen the Ravens by posting a photo of his child, Zydn, wearing a purple Ravens Jackson jersey. Jackson reposted that on Instagram as well.

Jackson and Beckham have a relationship and great deal of mutual respect, which even dates back to the 2018 NFL Draft when Beckham was flabbergasted that no team drafted Jackson earlier than the Ravens with the final pick of the first round.

Jackson and Beckham are two of the biggest stars in the NFL. Now the duo has a chance to lead the next iteration of Ravens offense under new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken, who Beckham played for in 2019 in Cleveland.

According to The Score's Jordan Schultz, Jackson and Beckham have had multiple conversations about "teaming up together and winning a Super Bowl with the Ravens."

