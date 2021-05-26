Lamar Jackson on Contract: 'I Would Love to Be in Baltimore Forever'

May 26, 2021 at 03:18 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Will Lamar Jackson's contract extension get done soon? He doesn't know.

But one thing is for sure: Jackson isn't going anywhere soon.

"I would love to be here forever," Jackson said Wednesday in his first media session since last season ended. "I love Baltimore. I love the whole organization. I love everybody in the building. Hopefully, we'll be making something happen pretty soon or whenever."

Jackson said he spoke with Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta a "month or two ago." DeCosta has on several occasions said the two are on the same page and that Jackson is a "patient guy." A deal could still get done this offseason, but DeCosta has said it's a matter of "when" not "if."

"To be honest with you, I'm really focused on the season. I'm focusing on trying to win," Jackson said. "I'm not really worrying about whether it gets done this year or next year. I'm just trying to build and stack. We're going to see. I don't know yet."

Jackson did not hire an agent for his rookie contract, instead opting for his mother to be his manager. He was asked whether he's representing himself for these negotiations.

"Maybe," Jackson said with a laugh. "I told you we'll see."

The 2019 MVP will become one of the NFL's highest-paid players whenever he inks his new deal. With an upgraded cast of weapons around him, Jackson will be looking to take the next step in his development in Year 4. His focus is squarely on winning a Super Bowl.

It's a big positive that Jackson reported with many other veterans to OTAs. It was unknown how many Ravens would show up after the NFLPA released a statement on April 17 saying team leaders discussed not attending the voluntary workouts.

"I'm just happy to be back in the building, finally," Jackson said. "I missed my teammates and stuff. We get to bond and grind how we're supposed to, not like last season when we couldn't be around each other."

